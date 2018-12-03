Ashley Graham Posts Stunning Throwback Lingerie Photos Of Plus-Sized Models Flaunting Their Curvy Figures

Model Ashely Graham took to Instagram to post a series of throwback bikini shots from the Addition Elle runway show during New York Fashion Week in 2017. In addition to photos of herself walking the catwalk, the model included shots of several of her fellow models, including Tabria Majors, Precious Lee, Shadia, Rose Concencion, Marquita Pring, Sabina Karlsson, Tara Lynn, Christina Andrew, and Georgia Pratt.

The first photo in the lineup features Ashley dressed in a shiny, teal lingerie set that hugs every curve on her body. The bra features a black lacy design while pushing up her ample cleavage and the high-waisted bottoms flatter her waist and hips. The model wore her long, brown hair down and straight while her face was made up with thick, black eyeliner and mascara and glossy lips.

According to the Daily Mail, the model has been outspoken about her size and experience as a model in a fashion industry marked by strict beauty standards.

“I think a lot of plus size companies also don’t fit their clothes properly. A lot of them have one fit model. The beautiful thing about curvy plus size women is that we’re all shaped so differently, so it’s really hard to say that one pair of jeans or one t-shirt would fit the vast majority of women out there who are curvy.”

In the caption of the photos from last year’s Addition Elle show, Ashley mentioned her signature motto, “Beauty Beyond Size.” After gracing the cover of Vogue in January 2017, the model explained why the mantra is so important to her.

“It’s incredible how being myself – with all of my curves and imperfections – is seen as ground-breaking. In a world fueled by filters and the pursuit of perfection, it seems like keeping it real has become avant-garde.”

Ashley goes on to explain that starring on the cover of the fashion magazine was an honor because she knew she was changing lives and representing thousands of women who had been pushed aside and hidden from view by society.

“This is a triumph for us all, and a beautiful demonstration of how we used our voices to create change, because loving ourselves at every size and shape is not a crime, it’s a right…We have more work to do, but we’ve declared that thick or thin, beauty beyond size is our future.”

At the 2017 fashion show, Ashley also modeled lingerie from her own collection with the Canadian lingerie brand. Her lingerie sets are sexy, lacy, and practical for women of all sizes.