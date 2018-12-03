‘World’s Hottest Grandma’ Gina Stewart Rocks Pink Thong In Racy Snapshot

Gina Stewart, the “World’s Hottest Grandma,” took to social media over the weekend to share a very racy photo of herself wearing nothing but some risque lingerie.

On Sunday, Dec. 2, Gina Stewart posted yet another sexy photo of herself to her Instagram account. The model, who was deemed “World’s Sexiest Grandma” by Maxim magazine, is seen showing off her curves in the sultry new snapshot.

In the photo, Gina squats down wearing nothing but a lacy bright pink bra and matching thong. The racy ensemble shows off Stewart’s famous curves, tanned skin, and toned body.

The sexy grandma wears a full face of makeup for the snapshot, which includes darkly-lined eyes that show off her blue sparklers, and a pretty pink lip color of her plump pout. Stewart also wears a ring on her finger, along with a bracelet on her right hand and white polish on her fingernails.

The model’s long, platinum blonde hair is parted down the middle and styled in a natural looking straight style that falls down her back and over her right shoulder. Gina smiles for the camera while wearing the skimpy lingerie, and tells her followers in the caption to “be bold” by using their voices and “brave” by listening to their hearts.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Gina Stewart is a 48-year-old mother of four and grandmother, with children ranging in age from 4 to 27. The model rose to fame when she made it to the finals of Maxim‘s Finest Australia contest earlier this year. Although she lost the competition, she was given the title “World’s Hottest Grandma” during the process.

After the contest, Stewart opened up to the Daily Mail about her famous curves and revealed that she believed getting breast implants would make her happy. However, that’s not the case and that she is considering getting them removed in the future.

“Once I got the implants, I thought that it was going make me the happiest girl in the whole world. Now that I’ve got breasts, I still get judged,” she told the outlet.

As for her health, Gina says she got a few tips from her mother when it comes to keeping her trim figure. “My mother always told me it was bad for you, and it was probably the only advice I’ve ever taken from her,” Stewart said.

She has also claimed that she doesn’t post the racy photos on her social media account for attention and that she believes everyone is truly beautiful.

“I think everyone is beautiful. I’m not doing this for attention as I hate it. I’m just trying to make a difference to inspire women not to rip each other apart,” the model told the NY Post.

Fans can keep up with the “World’s Hottest Grandma” Gina Stewart via her Instagram account.