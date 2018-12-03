Miley Cyrus Flaunts Cleavage & Legs In Sexy Behind The Scenes Photo From Her Racy Music Video

Miley Cyrus is sharing a sexy behind the scenes photo from her recent music video, “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” and she’s not shy about showing some skin.

According to a December 2 report by the Daily Mail, Cyrus took to her Instagram account over the weekend to share a racy snapshot of herself taking a little break from filming her new music video.

In the photo, Cyrus is seen wearing a shiny metallic bodysuit, which flaunts her cleavage due to its low cut. The ensemble is also cut high on Miley’s hip, which showcases her long, toned legs.

Miley rocks a pair of knee-high, red socks in the racy photo, and dons a full face of makeup, which includes a dramatic, dark brow and eyeliner, and cherry red lips to match her socks.

The singer also dons multiple rings on her fingers, layered chains around her neck, and bracelets on both of her wrists. Her blonde hair is slicked back into a long braid, which is held back by blue pom-pom clips, and positioned over her shoulder as she lies on a couch with her feet up.

Many of Miley’s various tattoos are also on display in the photo, mostly on her left arm, which she poses behind her head in the snapshot.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus released her latest music video just days after she and her longtime love, Liam Hemsworth, shockingly lost their home due to the devastating wildfires that plagued California last month.

Sources told Radar Online that Miley and Liam had been planning to get married and hold the ceremony at their Malibu home. However, those plans were reportedly put on “permanent hold,” now that their home has been reduced to ashes.

In addition, Cyrus and Hemsworth are also dodging baby rumors, but sources claim that the former Hannah Montana star is pregnant…yet.

“Miley isn’t pregnant or in any rush to be pregnant, but is also not against getting pregnant either, and when she does eventually get pregnant she isn’t going to hide it. She is going to be proud and protective, of course, but she is in no way going to make it a big long secret,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“She has a lot of other things on her plate right now with work and music to worry about, so having children right now is not first on the list. [She] and Liam are in a good place and kids will happen, but some time in a few years, most likely,” the source added.

Fans can see Miley Cyrus’ new music video, “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” via YouTube.