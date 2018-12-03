Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure In Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini In Poolside Video

Fitness model Tammy Hembrow is one of the biggest fitspo models on social media. The busty model is known for posting an endless stream of bikini photos highlighting her muscular, trim figure and rounded backside. Her most recent post features a video of her poolside as she shows off all angles of her envious figure.

The model starts off the video sitting on the side of the pool to one side after a refreshing dip. She shows off her flat abdomen, flawless skin, and ample chest as she sports a multicolored leopard-print bikini with cross-over straps across the chest. As she slicks back her wet blonde hair, she shifts her body to the side, giving her followers a glimpse of her ribcage tattoo and rounded backside and thighs. As the video comes to an end, Tammy shoots a sultry look at the camera as she turns her body all the way to the front and pushes out her thong-clad booty.

In the caption, the fitness guru gave a shout out to the designer of her bikini – Moana Bikini. She wrote, “U knoww I love a brand that’s all about body positivity & empowering women.”

Her nearly 9 million followers loved the newest vid, leaving comments on how gorgeous she was and how much they admired her unbelievable figure. One Instagram user wrote, “I wish I had your body. It’s unreal. You look amazing!,” while another commented, “You deserve the best, because not only are you one of the most beautiful women on IG, but you are an extraordinary excellent mommy.”

The fitness star has become so popular on Instagram that she’s created her own website and fitness app where she shares exercise tips and videos in addition to healthy recipes. According to her official website, “Tammy hopes to motivate and inspire women to live happier, healthier lives.”

Recently, the Daily Mail reported that Tammy’s ex-fiance Reece Hawkins shut down rumors that his current girlfriend, model London Goheen, interfered with his relationship with the fitness model.

In a YouTube video, Reece told his fans that a reconciliation with his ex is unlikely and confirmed that London had nothing to do with their split.

“I thought I’d talk about this whole situation that everyone keeps hammering me about on Instagram. I can’t see us getting back together, so some of you are going to have to start accepting that. If you guys don’t know, I am dating London. I have been for three months now. I didn’t know her when me and Tammy split. She’s got nothing to do with the split at all…I didn’t actually meet her until I went to Los Angeles three months ago, and we have been together ever since.”

Tammy and Reece ended their engagement earlier this year and continue to share custody of their two children, daughter Saski, 2, and son Wolf, 3.