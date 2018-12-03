Scooter Braun & Wife Yael Welcome Third Child

Scooter Braun is now a dad times three!

Early this morning, Scooter and his wife, Yael announced to the world that they added a new addition to the family. Yael was the first one to break the news via Instagram, sharing a photo of herself in a hospital bed, looking down and cradling her new baby girl named Hart Violet Braun. The couple is already proud parents to 3-year-old Jagger and 2-year-old Levi.

Unfortunately, fans did not get a glimpse of the baby’s face as it was covered by a little purple heart emoji, but that didn’t stop the moment from stealing fans’ hearts. The 32-year-old’s photo has earned her a ton of attention with over 51,000 likes in addition to 1,300 comments in just a short time of being posted.

Scooter shared the same photo as his wife Yael with a little more explanation.

“She came on her own schedule and her own time. Saturday morning (8 days late) we became 5…. and we wouldn’t want it any other way. Welcome to the party Hart Violet Brawn! Daddy will always be here! And mommy… Mommy is a rockstar!! We love you! #sheownsme.”

Like his wife, Scooter’s post also received a ton of attention in just a short time of being posted with 122,o00 likes in addition to 1,700 comments. Some fans were quick to send their congratulations while others couldn’t help but gush over how beautiful Yael looks in the photo.

“Congratulations and welcome to the world lil Hart. What a beautiful name for a beautiful little girl,” one fan commented.

“Congratulations! May ya’ll be blessed with many wonderfully amazingly beautiful blessed loving years to come.”

“Congratulations fam! Omg I’m so happy for you guys,” another chimed in.

Back in June, the couple announced that they had another child on the way. In a photo posted to Braun’s Instagram account, Yael, Scooter, Jagger, and Levi stand together as Scooter cradles his wife’s bare belly as she rocked a multi-colored bikini.

“But the best part of this birthday is I got my wish… OUR wish… #anotherone,” he shared with 2.9 million followers.

As fans of Braun know, he became famous for helping to discover Justin Bieber after seeing videos of the Canadian singer performing on YouTube. Since then, he has added other big names to his roster of talent that he manages including singer Ariana Grande. Most recently, the Inquisitr shared that Scooter took to social media to defend Ariana’s ex, Pete Davidson, after many fans seemed to be taunting him after the breakup.

“Stop the bulls**t. It is nothing like that and Pete is a good dude. No one has hate for this guy and he is a stand up guy. Show respect because trust me everyone on this side knows he deserves it and wishes him well,” he wrote.