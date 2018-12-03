‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Pours Out Of See-Through Lingerie In Racy Instagram Photo

Lindsey Pelas is showing off her stunning figure on social media yet again. The Playboy model isn’t afraid to dress provocatively and makes no apologies for her busty figure.

On Sunday, Dec. 2, Lindsey Pelas took to her Instagram account to share another sexy snapshot of herself wearing nothing but blue see-through lingerie, and her fans went wild upon seeing the photo.

In the racy picture, Pelas is seen rocking a see-through bra with blue accents, and matching underwear to go with it. She also wears a garter belt, which holds up her nude colored pantyhose.

Lindsey playfully tugs at the elastic of the belt as she poses for the photo and gives a sultry look for the camera. The model’s long, blonde hair is parted to the side and worn in soft curls as she dons natural-looking make up, including a bright eye, and light pink color on her lips. She also rocks diamond studded earrings in the raunchy photo.

The sexy selfie was seemingly taken by Pelas in a mirror, as she can be seen holding her phone to snap the photo. In the background her closet can be seen, complete with an American flag buried under a rack of her clothing.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lindsey Pelas is more than just a Playboy model. She also hosts her very own podcast, titled Eyes Up Here.

“For starters, a Twitter follower actually made it up. At first, it makes a lot of sense [for me], because it’s like ‘pay attention to me’ or ‘ignore the sexy,’ but I think I’m starting to like that [name] for my guests and team as well. Every person faces some kind of stereotype based on the presumption of who they are or what they look like, so I kind of like Eyes Up Here as something for everyone,” Lindsey Pelas told Life & Style of her podcast.

In addition to modeling and her podcast, Pelas has also appeared in films such as The Trouble, Love ‘N’ Oven, Englishman in L.A.: The Movie, and Extraction. She’s also been seen on TV shows like Coded Court, Welcome to the Shadow Zone, and Pop Trigger.

Back in September, Lindsey told TMZ that she may be interested in landing a famous boyfriend when she revealed that she wouldn’t shy away if NFL star, Odell Beckham Jr. wanted to slide into her DMs, but revealed that he shouldn’t settle down just yet.

Fans can see more of Lindsey Pelas via her Instagram account.