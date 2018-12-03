Justin Bobby Returns To ‘The Hills’ But Denies A Reunion With Audrina Patridge

The MTV star says he has no plans to rekindle his romance with his ex on 'The Hills: New Beginnings.'

Justin Bobby is headed to The Hills, but he won’t be riding off into the sunset with Audrina Patridge. The mysterious reality star has no plans to rekindle his romance with his former girlfriend, despite the fact that they are both single as they shoot the reboot of the hit MTV reality show.

Bobby, aka Justin Robert Brescia in real life, told Entertainment Tonight that his life is too busy for him to get involved with Patridge—or anyone else, for that matter.

“Not gonna happen. [That’s] old school, new beginnings, not for that, though. You might meet a few ladies, but I’m so busy and fast. I’m too quick for love.”

Brescia also added that The Hills reboot, titled The Hills: New Beginnings, won’t be as “serious” as the original show, which aired on MTV for six seasons from 2006 to 2010.

“Everybody’s not taking it as seriously as we used to. We’re having fun. I have more fun with comedy than I do with drama, at least, I handle it better.”

Fans of The Hills series followed the on-and-off romance between Justin Bobby and Audrina throughout the original run of the show. In October, an insider told Us Weekly that the exes were filming together and “are friends.” Patridge is in the middle of a divorce from her estranged husband, Corey Bohan, and recently split from her ex, Ryan Cabrera, after a brief, rekindled romance.

Audrina Patridge & Ryan Cabrera have split JUSSST as #TheHills starts filming again with Justin Bobby. Something screams combat boots at the beach to us…https://t.co/SBn9cHDh6w pic.twitter.com/WCE2UZuJTV — E! News (@enews) September 25, 2018

Justin Bobby previously told Us Weekly that he has no desire to be tied down in a relationship. When asked if Audrina Patridge was “the one that got away,” the MTV star laughed off the idea.

“No! No, thank you!” Brescia told Us.

“I like my life the way it is right now.”

Bobby also told Entertainment Tonight that one of his most memorable scenes on The Hills was not how it seemed to viewers. During the show’s original run, Justin Bobby seemingly took off on his motorcycle and left Audrina alone at the beach, but he says that’s not exactly how it happened.

“That was pretty misconstrued because they asked if I could do a shot where I drive away with her or ride away with her,” Justin Bobby told ET.

“And then they had brought a helmet with her, for her, and I showed up, I filmed and they’re like, ‘Oh, we’re not gonna do this shot. You don’t need to leave with her.’ But they shot the helmet left by itself and me taking off, and they’re like, ‘He left her.’ And I’m like, ‘What?’ I didn’t leave her. I’d never do that.”

You can Justin Bobby and Audrina Patridge on The Hills in the video below.

In addition to Justin Bobby Brescia and Audrina Patridge, The Hills reboot will star Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado, and newcomers Mischa Barton and Brandon Lee.