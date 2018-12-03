Sarah Hyland Mourns Cousin After His Death In A Drunk Driving Accident

'Trevor has gained his wings and is singing and playing some crazy football in heaven.'

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is publicly mourning the death of her teenage cousin, who died in a drunk driving accident, E! Online is reporting.

Trevor Canaday, 14, and his father Clifford Canaday, 59, were struck by a drunk driver in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday. As the Omaha World-Herald reports, a 2011 Ford Escape, allegedly driven by Jeffrey Eggeling, ran a red light and collided with the Canadays’ vehicle. Eggeling allegedly then fled the crash scene on foot.

He was apprehended a short time later and arrested on suspicion of DUI. Eggeling, who was not injured, has two previous DUI convictions.

As for the Canadays, their vehicle was hit so hard that Trevor was ejected from the car, even though he was wearing his seat belt. He sustained severe injuries to his head and died in the hospital a short time later. His father was also seriously injured; as of this writing, he remains in an Omaha hospital in stable condition.

Clifford Canaday is the brother of Sarah’s mother, Melissa Canaday.

In an Instagram post that appears to have since been deleted, Sarah wrote of her young cousin’s love for football.

“Sadly Trevor has gained his wings and is singing and playing some crazy football in heaven.”

Millard South Students: tomorrow, please wear red, pink, or cornhusker to support Trevor Canaday and his family. https://t.co/tcEvVqeBeM here is a link to donate to help with expenses for their family. A little anything can mean everything! ❤️❤️#flyhighcanaday @MSHSactivities pic.twitter.com/2v9frXiQKP — Kaylee Snowardt (@kayleesnowardt) December 3, 2018

On Twitter, Sarah wrote of her frustration with the fact that a man with two previous DUI’s was still on the streets.

“JEFFERY EGGERLING had two prior DUI’s and tried to RUN from the scene of the crime after hitting my Uncle’s car SO fast that my 14 yr old cousin, who was wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. JEFFERY EGGERLING is a murderer. May he rot in hell.”

Sarah, like her Modern Family co-star Ariel Winter, has faced some off-screen difficulties in her career on the show. Diagnosed with kidney dysplasia as a young child, she received a kidney transplant from her father Edward in 2012. She has had multiple surgeries and takes anti-rejection medicine, and as a result has been weak and sick during several periods during which she gamely continued to film the show.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money to cover Trevor and Clifford’s medical expenses, as well as Trevor’s funeral expenses. As of this writing, the crowdfunding effort has raised $28,000 – well over its $25,000 goal.

Back in Omaha, grief counselors are on hand at Trevor’s old school, Millard South High School. School officials are asking students to wear school colors in honor of their classmate’s memory.