Larsa Pippen Busts Out Of Skimpy Bathing Suit In Sexy New Photo

Larsa Pippen is turning up the heat on her social media accounts. The soon-to-be ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen is single and ready to show off her famous curves.

Over the weekend, Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram account to share a sexy new photo of herself. In the racy snapshot, the former Real Housewives star and Kardashian BFF rocks a skimpy leopard print one-piece bathing suit, which shows off her hourglass figure.

In the photo, Larsa is seen sitting on a bed, which is covered in white linens, as she dons nothing but the tiny bathing suit. Pippen’s long, caramel-colored hair is parted down the middle and styled straight as it hangs down her back and over her shoulder.

The skimpy bathing suit showcases Larsa’s curvy form, as well as her ample cleavage. Pippen tagged Sorella Boutique in the photograph, seemingly revealing that is where she got the sexy swimwear.

Larsa wears a full face of makeup in the picture, including dark, smokey eyes and a pretty pink lip color. She has white polish on her nails and shows off the tattoo on her right wrist, which appears to be a word or name that is written in script.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen recently announced that she was ending her marriage to Scottie Pippen, whom she was married to for 21 years.

Following the sad divorce announcement and filing, some critics began to call Larsa a gold digger. Finally, the reality star couldn’t take it anymore, and she responded to the hurtful comments.

“He was no where [sic] around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. Ppl saying I’m a gold digger is insane. I don’t care about money and I’ve had it my whole life. I spent my bday, New Year’s Eve, times when I needed him alone. At some point i decided I have to live my truth and here I am,” Pippen stated on social media.

Larsa and Scottie share four children together, Justin, Sophia, Presten, and Scottie Pippen Jr. Following their split, the couple released a joint statement which revealed their main focus would continue to be their children.

“Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time.”

Larsa Pippen can often be seen hanging out with her famous best friends, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, on their relationship series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights on E!