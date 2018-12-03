Ariana Grande Covers Up Pete Davidson Tattoo With Tribute To Mac Miller

Ariana Grande’s relationship with — and engagement to — actor and comedian Pete Davidson seemed to end as inexplicably as it began. The couple first started dating in May of this year, and less than a month later, they were already engaged. By early October the couple had split, and Davidson had already covered up one of the tattoos dedicated to his former fiancee.

Now it seems Grande has followed suit with the tattoo cover-up, getting her tribute to Davidson’s late father inked over, according to ET Online.

The tattoo in question, located on her ankle, used to read “8414,” the badge number of Davidson’s firefighter father who died on 9/11 responding to the attack on the twin towers. Following the cover-up, the new tattoo pays tribute to Mac Miller, Grande’s late ex-boyfriend, who died of a drug overdose earlier this year. The tattoo reads “Myron,” which is the name of the dog that Miller adopted in January of 2017, when the couple were still together.

The new ink was first spotted in a behind-the-scenes video for her latest music video, “Thank U, Next.” The 25-year-old singer was heard gushing over her body art in the clip.

“I love my tattoos! I just went down to do ‘Bend and Snap’ and was like, ‘Oh, what a foot!’ Look at my Myron, guys, look! How cool, right?”

Ariana Grande / Youtube

Miller died in September, and many pointed the finger of blame at Grande for their breakup. The singer was utterly devastated, and stayed out of the eye of the public for some time following the news. Despite their breakup, Grande was open about her affection for Miller, and often said that she wished nothing but the best for him.

Following his death, Grande has been seen with the adopted pooch, Myron — an adorable pitbull. While she hasn’t officially shared whether or not she has adopted the dog, her mother, Joan, referred to Myron as Grande’s dog back in August, previous to Miller’s overdose.

This tattoo cover-up is just the latest in a string of new ink the singer has gotten since her most recent breakup. She has already covered up the “Pete” finger tattoo with a band-aid, and then covered that up again with a heart. A tattoo on her hand that she and Davidson both got has also been covered up — with what appears to be a fern leaf.

In the meantime, Davidson started the trend by covering up the Dangerous Woman tattoo he had gotten behind his ear in honor of Grande. He did so before the news officially broke that the pair had split.