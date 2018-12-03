Is Brittany Cartwright Pregnant? Rumors Suggest She’s Expecting Jax Taylor’s Baby Ahead Of Their Wedding

Brittany Cartwright appeared to be sporting a baby bump in a new Instagram post.

Brittany Cartwright faced rumors of a possible pregnancy on Instagram over the weekend.

Just days before the premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Jax Taylor’s fiancee was forced to fire back at the ongoing rumors and did so by suggesting her critical fans were being quite rude with their allegations.

“How many times do I have to respond that I AM NOT PREGNANT before you guys stop? This is all so rude,” Cartwright replied to the many messages she was receiving.

According to a December 1 report from the Daily Mail, Cartwright received messages from her fans and followers who suggested she was “totally pregnant” and suspected something was “clearly up.” However, not everyone felt that her photos showcased a baby bump. In fact, one fan suggested a recent baggy dress she wore made her look “deceivingly large.”

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have faced rumors of starting a family before they wed in the past but at this point, it doesn’t look like they have any plans to have children before their 2019 wedding.

That said, Taylor has made it quite clear to his online audience that he can’t wait to welcome children with his fiancee.

“I am so excited to be your husband and start our family!! I love you babe!!” he wrote in July after Cartwright threw him a 1970s-themed birthday party at a roller skating ring in Los Angeles.

After posting the photo above, which quickly sparked pregnancy rumors, Brittany Cartwright shared a second similar photo, in which she was seen looking slimmer.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright went through intense hardships last year after he admitted to cheating on her with their former co-star, Faith Stowers. However, after changing his views on life and what’s important after the tragic death of his father, Taylor put his bad boy ways behind him and proposed marriage to Cartwright.

Since then, the couple has been planning for a summer wedding in Kentucky next year.

“We just have been so happy. I can’t even be upset with him, I can’t stop smiling,” Cartwright told People magazine during the summer launch of Kristen Doute’s James Mae Clothing Launch. “We’re doing very good. It’s just such a happy time right now.”

As for their wedding planning, Cartwright said Taylor “likes to have his opinion.”

To see more of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, don’t miss tonight’s season seven premiere of Vanderpump Rules, which airs on Bravo TV at 9 p.m.