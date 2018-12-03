Chris Harrison Says The Real Reason For ‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood’s Virginity Will Soon Be Explained

The longtime ABC host says 'The Bachelor' star will reveal the real reason behind his decision to remain celibate.

Colton Underwood’s upcoming season of The Bachelor is already drawing comparisons to Sean Lowe’s, but not for the right reasons. While both men were “virgins” when they started on ABC’s dating show (Underwood is actually a virgin, while Lowe proclaimed to be a “born again” virgin after college), longtime host Chris Harrison says the bigger thing the two men have in common is that viewers didn’t know a lot about either of them before they headlined The Bachelor.

Harrison told Entertainment Tonight that, like Lowe, no one really got to know Colton when he was on The Bachelorette. The Bachelor host promises even the naysayers will fall in love with the former NFL star after watching his season.

Of course, Underwood’s virginity is a major part of his season, and even the show’s promotional materials draw attention to it. Harrison previously joked to Entertainment Tonight that he was tasked with giving Underwood the birds and the bees talk before he let him loose in the fantasy suites, but now he said he is ready to move past the elephant in the room and get to the root of why Underwood remains a virgin at age 26.

“I’m really excited, in all seriousness, to get by the whole cocktail joke version of him being a virgin and talking about his virginity and everyone’s kind of laughing about it, and get to the reason of why he is the way he is, what he stands for, what it means to him and how he got to this point. He’s a very open, vulnerable guy this season, very emotional, so I was kind of proud of him. I give him a lot of credit, because it wasn’t easy to do. It’s not easy to come on as a man and say, ‘Here I am, this is what happened, and this is why.’ But he did this season.”

Chris Harrison previously told Extrathat The Bachelor star takes his virginity very seriously, but that his decision to abstain has nothing to do with religious beliefs.

“It has to do with prior relationships and situations,” The Bachelor host said.

Bachelor spoiler king Reality Steve also reportedly knows the story behind Underwood’s celibacy. After a Bachelor viewer tweeted there are “only a few reasons a man his age is still a virgin”— highly religious, an extreme introvert, unattractive by society’s standards and in denial about being gay—The Bachelor blogger replied with: “There are other reasons, and they will be talked about this season.”

Colton Underwood first announced his virginity on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. The ABC reality star admitted he didn’t date a lot in college because he was focusing on his pro football career, and he explained his virginity by saying he’s looking for “the right heart.”

Now it sounds like there is much more to the story.

Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor premieres Jan. 7 on ABC.