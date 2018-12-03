Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Fuel Dating Rumors With Joint-Family Outing

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are fueling rumors that they’re dating. The pair were spotted out together with all of their children as they took the kids on a special ice cream date.

According to a December 3 report from the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spotted spending more and more time together over the past few months, mostly since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star ended her serious relationship with former boyfriend Younes Bendjima, whom she dated for nearly two years.

Kourtney was spotted in Calabasas with Travis and their kids as she donned a very casual outfit. Kardashian was photographed by paparazzi wearing a pair of baggy gray sweatpants, and a matching hooded sweatshirt.

The mother-of-three had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a low messy bun at the base of her head. She also sported black sneakers and a pair of dark sunglasses for the outing.

The Blink-182 drummer was seen wearing a similar pair of black sneakers, black sweatpants, and a matching hooded sweatshirt. Kourtney’s oldest two children, Mason and Penelope, were also in attendance for the outing.

Mason sported dark gray shorts, a white t-shirt, sunglasses, a hat, and chains around his neck, while Penelope rocked black boots, tan pants, and a gray t-shirt. Travis’ children, Landon, 15, and Alabama, 13, whom he shares with former wife, Shanna Moakler, were also part of the fun-filled day in Calabasas.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, sources previously told Life & Style that Travis Barker has a huge crush on Kourtney Kardashian, and has felt that way for quite some time. In fact, he was hoping to date the reality star following her split with longtime boyfriend and the father of her children, Scott Disick, but lost his opportunity when Kourt began dating Younes Bendjima.

“Travis lives a couple of blocks from Kourt in the same gated community in Calabasas and their kids play together. He’s always had a bit of a thing for her,” the insider added, revealing that the Blink 182 drummer “would love to ask her out,” and that he “missed his chance” after Kourtney broke up with Scott Disick and soon began dating Younes Bendjima.

However, now that Kourtney is single again, Travis may try to win her over. Since splitting with Bendjima, Kardashian has been linked to model Luka Sabbat and Fai Khadra.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!