‘B&B’ Spoilers: Pam & Donna Plot To Oust Quinn

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) will push ahead with her plans to oust Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) from the Forrester mansion. She will approach Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) with her devious plan to get rid of Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) current wife. And it seems as if Donna may agree to Pam’s plan this time around, according to She Knows Soaps.

Ever since Quinn refused to allow Pam and Charlie (Dick Christie) to get married beneath Stephanie’s portrait in her home, Pam has openly been disrespectful towards the brunette. Despite the fact that she has now called off the engagement, Pam still feels the need for vengeance against Quinn and won’t stop until she has won the battle.

She already spoke to Eric and told him her feelings on the matter. Pam said that Stephanie was letting her know that Donna was the right woman for him. Without missing a beat, Eric let her know that if Stephanie wanted him to know anything she would do it with lightning and a thunderstorm. His late wife wasn’t keen on him with other women while she was alive, and it was unlikely that she would have changed in the afterlife. Eric wasn’t buying Pam’s story much to her utter dismay.

After a brief respite over Thanksgiving, where Pam thanked Quinn for inviting her and Charlie to the get-together, it seems as if Pam is stepping up her game. This time around she will directly involve Donna. Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that Donna has admitted that she still cares deeply about Eric and that the period that she was married to him was the happiest in her life.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Pam will tell Donna that she would like her to replace Quinn in Eric’s life. She is convinced that Donna was a far better wife to Eric than Quinn ever was. More than that, she cannot stand Quinn and has decided that she wants to spite her.

It seems as if these two will hatch a plan because Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Inquisitr, indicate that Pam will try to distract Quinn. In the meantime, Donna will model for Eric. B&B fans will remember how Donna unabashedly flaunted the Intimates lingerie line to her ex-husband when he showed up at Katie’s (Heather Tom) house. This time, Donna has a motive while she tries to seduce the Forrester patriarch. Needless to say, it’s only a matter of time before Quinn finds out and all hell breaks loose.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS, then check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.