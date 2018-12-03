Amanda Cerny Shows Off Some Serious Skin In Cleavage-Baring Bikini On Instagram

Amanda Cerny has become a sort of social media sensation in recent years, racking up more than 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 23.6 million followers on Instagram, which she often uses to share sultry photos of herself. On Sunday, the popular social media influencer took to the popular social media platform to share a snap of herself enjoying the Maldives, and her fans loved it.

In the photo, the 27-year-old brunette beauty is featured in a rope hanging hammock rocking a cleavage-baring light blue bikini top as she hangs upside down. The Instagram model and actress is lying back on the hammock with her head tilted toward the camera, which puts a lot of focus on her cleavage. In addition, Cerny has a huge smile on her face as her brunette locks touch the sand beneath her.

In the background, lush tropical foliage gives the photo an exotic quality. The Airplane Mode star wrote an inspirational message in the caption about changing one’s perspective once in a while to see things from a different angle.

“A frown is just a smile upside down,” she wrote in the caption underneath the photo, accompanied by a few emoji.

“Change your perspective and you can find it.”

According to the post’s geotag, the photo was taken in the Maldives, more specifically at Soneva Fushi, a luxury resort located on an untouched island in the tropical nation that offers no shortage of white-sand beaches and crystal clear waters.

The snap garnered nearly 1 million likes in about nine hours of being posted at the time of this writing. The photo also garnered more than 3,500 comments from Instagram users who took to the comment section to share their love for the influencer.

“Amanda, seriously you are my favourite female figure on planet earth….. I love you seriously,” one user wrote, paired with three heart-eyed emoji, while another noted the following.

“Apart from the fact that you are drop dead gorgeous, I love the fact that you are so hardworking and resilient. its not easy and people only see the glamour, not the hard work.”

As Forbes noted earlier this year, Cerny’s popularity on YouTube comes from her funny videos. But she has also built her own multimillion-dollar business through brand deals with companies like Paramount Pictures, Tinder, and Guess Jeans. In addition, Cerny is passionate about social work, and often travels to natural disaster-struck areas, like Puerto Rico and Haiti, to engage in charity work.