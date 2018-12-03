Kendall Jenner Shares Hilarious Video Of Mom Kris Cheering Her On At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The most anticipated fashion event of the year finally aired, and while the stunning models and their incredible outfits absolutely stole the show, there was one particular moment that made Kendall Jenner giggle.

The Victoria’s Secret model was watching the show, which was recorded on November 8 in New York City as it aired on ABC, and took to her Instagram stories to share a clip from the memorable evening, in which the cameras zoom into her mother, Kris Jenner, who was sitting in the front row. The hilarious moment shows the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan bursting with pride as her daughter walked past her donning her beautiful set of wings, enthusiastically waving at her and filming the whole thing on her phone.

Kendall, 23, could be heard giggling as she shared the clip on her Instagram stories with her nearly 100 million followers, which she captioned “lmao love you mom.” Kris’s typical mother reaction is even funnier, considering she displayed exactly the same reaction during her cameo in Ariana Grande’s new music video for her hit tune “thank u, next.” The video draws inspiration from several popular films, including Mean Girls, and the 63-year-old momager was invited to portray the role of Regina George’s mother (originally played in the movie by Amy Poehler).

During her cameo, Kris nails the part of a stage mom who is pushing other parents aside as she records her daughter (Ariana) and her friends putting on their racy Christmas performance, before busting a dance move in the aisle of the school auditorium. Her fans freaked out when she finally shared that clip from the music video on her Instagram page, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Most fans pointed out how much they love the music video itself, while so many others commented that Kris Jenner was the highlight of it.

“Yes, best person to play that role,” one fan wrote, while another gushed, “I LOVE IT. You were iconic,” and one more chimed in, saying that Kris’ appearance was the “best thing I’ve ever seen.” But her fans weren’t the only ones who loved the Keeping Up With The Kardashian‘s star cameo in “thank u, next.” Her daughter Kendall shared the clip on her Instagram story, labeling it “genius,” while Kim Kardashian told her fans she thought her mom’s performance was “so f****** funny.” Her eldest daughter Kourtney also commented below her post, calling her a “legend.”

And now that the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has aired, it apparently became evident that no one but Kris could have played that iconic part in Ariana’s music video.