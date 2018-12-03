Yanet Garcia Puts Her Booty On Display On Instagram As She Swims In Skimpy Bikini

Yanet Garcia has attracted an impressive following on Instagram thanks to her voluptuous figure, particularly her booty. The social media personality dubbed by Maxim as the “world’s sexiest weather girl,” took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a sultry photo in which she is featured swimming in a pool rocking a skimpy bikini that puts her famous behind on full display.

In the snap, Garcia is seen wearing maroon bikini bottoms as she swims underwater with her posterior peeking from underneath. Because the influencer is face-down underwater and her long dark hair is covering most of her back, her booty comes in as the focus of the photo.

The 28-year-old brunette bombshell was initially propelled to fame when she snagged a spot on Mexican television as a prominent and good-looking weather presenter, as the Inquisitr previously reported. Since then, Garcia has built a following of 8.2 million fans on Instagram, which she uses to share eye-popping photos of herself.

The pool snap she shared on Sunday garnered more than 323,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments from Instagram users who took to her comment section to leave messages in English and her native Spanish, as well as a host of emoji, including watermelons in homage to her voluptuous behind.

“The full moon rises out of the waters in the west,” one English-speaking Instagram user wrote, while another added, “Mermaid.”

Garcia often receives mixed reactions on her comment section, with fans praising her for embracing her body while others criticize her sharing oversexualized photos of herself to reportedly grow a following on social media. However, the Mexican bombshell doesn’t appear to let her critics get to her, as she continues to showcase her booty on many of her posts.

Also over the weekend, the influencer shared a racy video of herself in which she teases viewers with a glimpse of her booty clad in a skin-tight cherry covered pajama bottoms, as the Inquisitr report pointed out. In the clip taken in the style of a selfie, Garcia is featured lying face-down on a hotel bed with her famous backside featured prominently. The Instagram model slowly panned the camera down to capture her cherry-covered pajama bottoms in a photo that leaves little to the imagination, with the clothing hugging her curvaceous posterior as her feet hang over the edge of the bed.

The video racked up more than 528,000 likes and more than 11,000 comments from some of her millions of fans.