Sommer Ray Goes Braless In Completely See-Through Top In Latest Instagram Snap

Sommer Ray has been pretty busy promoting her new workout clothing line, but on Sunday she took to her Instagram page to share a glimpse of her flower side in a sultry yet artsy shot.

In the shot, Sommer is donning a completely sheer top featuring flower details that give it a beautiful nature quality. The photo offers a close up shot of the 22-year-old, focusing primarily on her face and upper torso. Sommer is holding what appears to be a piece of clothing over her head featuring the same see-through flower printed fabric of her top. The Instagram model is looking straight into the camera with her lips parted in a seductive way.

The back-light photo highlights the brunette beauty’s freckles and accentuates her dark green eyes. Sommer is wearing earth-toned makeup, including light brown eyeshadow and nude lips, that compliments the photo’s nature theme. Her hair also gives off a flower child vibe as the model is wearing it loose, letting its natural waves flow down over her shoulder and onto her chest.

According to the tags included in the post, Sommer’s makeup was by Marina Gravani and the shot was taken by the recording artist and photographer Tiziano Lugli.

The snap, which Sommer shared with her whopping 19.4 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 772,000 likes and more than 4,500 comments from fans gushing over her beauty and the artistic quality of the photo.

“Beautiful soul. Stay true love. Very inspiring human being all around,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “I love her eyes.”

On her Instagram stories, Sommer continued to promote her clothing line, which appears to be doing quite well, as fans constantly ask her to restock sizes and styles. As a matter of fact, one Instagram user in the comment section of her flower child post whether she would consider creating a line for men.

Sommer has attracted such a following on the popular social media platform partly thanks to her fitness tips and sultry shots that feature her physique. As Cosmopolitan noted, Sommer is the daughter of a bodybuilder and a mother who also enjoyed working out. Her parents inspired Sommer to begin lifting weights when she was 14.

She began sharing photos of her body to her Instagram when she was about 15, which prompted some heavy bullying and slut-shaming from her community, she told Cosmo.

“They didn’t understand when I posted pictures of my a** on Instagram, it was because I’d worked hard for it. It’s not a sexualized thing,” she told the publication.