Gigi Hadid Strips Down To Lingerie In Throwback Photos From Victoria’s Secret Show

She may have been busy walking the runway for Donatella Versace in New York City, but Gigi Hadid’s heart was with all her fellow Victoria’s Secret models and angels as the most anticipated fashion show of the year aired on Sunday night.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to share a few sexy snaps from the 2018 VS Show, which took place back on November 8, in which she’s seen parading her enviable figure down the catwalk in an extravagant lingerie set. For her first look, Gigi wore a purple bra and panties combo with a giant tartan cape and thigh-high string heels, which she paired with a glamorous plaid fanny pack and a gorgeous statement necklace. She also shared with her 44 million Instagram followers a backstage snap of herself donning this very same ensemble while posing in front of a mirror and putting on her beautiful signature smile for the cameras.

The eldest Hadid sister also posted a picture of herself rehearsing how to walk with her “parachute”-style wings, which complemented her second look of the show, alongside Dutch model Josephine Skriver, who sported similar wings. The irreverent ensemble consisted of a full-body jumpsuit with a plunging neckline that revealed her ample cleavage, and her “biggest and heaviest” wings to date, which she carried so effortlessly during the show.

Gigi’s backstage album also included a candid picture of herself and BFF (and fellow Victoria’s Secret model) Kendall Jenner, who looked super pretty and joyful in casual looks as they geared up for the show. On a more serious note, the model also took to Instagram to pay tribute to two of the VS Angels she most looks up to: Brazillian bombshell Adriana Lima and South African beauty Candice Swanepoel. Gigi shared a gorgeous black and white picture of herself and Candice backstage, hugging and looking emotional as they watched Adriana walk her final VS show.

In the caption, she said Lima was “the most epic Angel,” and that all of her fellow VS models were “sad” and “in denial” because they “all love her so much.” Gigi also expressed her love for Candice, saying she was holding on to her so tightly because “working alongside women I grew up watching has meant so much to me… Candice has known she was my fave growing up since the first time we met when I was just a new face in NYC.” The blonde babe also revealed that she always felt “lucky” that Swanepoel was everything she hoped she would be when she met her idol. “Forever your biggest fan, C! Love you,” Gigi added.