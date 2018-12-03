Abbey Clancy Flaunts Her Enviable Body In A Bronze Lace-Up Swimsuit In Miami

Abbey Clancy was in sunny Miami over the weekend shooting a campaign for the clothing brand Lipsy London. The lingerie model looked sensational as she posed in a sultry metallic one-piece that showcased the 32-year-old beauty’s long legs.

In the shots shared by British publications, including the Daily Mail, Clancy is featured in a bronze swimsuit featuring a plunging neckline that is partly covered by an intricate lace-up that gives the piece a sophisticated quality. In the photos, the Strictly Come Dancing TV star is seen working a series of poses, all of which highlight her incredible figure, particularly her legs.

The model’s blonde tresses appear to be wet as they cascade loosely down Clancy’s back and shoulders in a sultry way. The Britain’s Next Top Model host is wearing makeup in earthy tones with hints of hold on her eyeshadow and bronzer in a palette that matches her one-piece. The British model is posing on a beach with the sea featuring prominently in the background.

The glam beach look suits the model just right, according to The Mirror.

“I’m from Liverpool, it’s in our blood to dress up,” she said.

The mom of three showed off her slim figure and tiny waist even though she gave birth to her son Johnny just nine months ago, as The Mirror pointed out.

Clancy, who shared her three kids with soccer star Peter Crouch, suffered a host of issues during her three pregnancies, the Daily Mail noted. One of them included severe hair loss.

“It was really scary. Every time I got a shower, there was just clumps of hair coming out… Every time I brushed my hair, it would fall out. It happened throughout my pregnancy, and after giving birth,” she is quoted as saying in the Daily Mail report.

Clancy has since been made an ambassador for hair care brand Pro:voke, as per The Mirror.

The model further added that the pregnancy hormones took a toll on her appearance in general, adding she also suffered from spot breakouts, a condition that cleared right after she gave birth.

“I really suffered in my pregnancies, and everything that could go wrong with your appearance did… Obviously my hair fell out, then my skin just went mad and I was covered in spots, but literally, as soon as the baby came out, my skin cleared up,” Clancy is quoted as saying in the Daily Mail report.