Emily Ratajkowski Puts On Busty Display As She Struts Down The Versace Catwalk

She may be in a bikini most of the time, but Emily Ratajkowski sure knows how to dress up for a fancy occasion!

The model was one of the lucky ones chosen to strut their stuff down the runway for the Versace Fall 2019 show on Sunday night in her hometown of New York City, and she rose to the occasion in a sensational outfit. Emily showed off her busty assets in a black leather one-shoulder top with a cut-out around the neckline area, paired with a black mini skirt, and black ankle boots that added extra height to her 5’7″ figure, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Her dark brunette locks were pulled back in a slick style, similarly to all the other models, and her makeup was kept simple with just contoured highlight that accentuated even more her cheek bones, and a plump nude lip. The accessory glam came in the shape of a pair of statement drop earrings and a small black purse. The Gone Girl actress was joined by fellow models and Versace muses Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Kaia Gerber, Stella Maxwell, and Irina Shayk, among others. Kaia, who’s the daughter of veteran model Cindy Crawford, had the privilege to open the show, despite her young age of 17.

Gigi, who has worked with Donatella Versace several times, looked incredible in a look that was equal parts chic and cool. She sported a white T-shirt with the brand’s logo on the front, paired with an asymmetrical satin black, yellow, and white wrap skirt that featured the brand’s signature patterns and was shorter in the front while its long train flowed in the back. The look was completed with some statement accessories, including a black belt and an assortment of golden necklaces and pins, while she got to walk the runway in some comfy-looking sneakers of the same pattern as her skirt.

Emily Ratajkowski walks the runway at the Versace Pre-Fall 2019 Collection in New York City. JP Yim / Getty Images

The eldest Hadid sister smiled as she posed backstage with her close friend and recently married Hailey Baldwin, who took to the Versace catwalk for the first time in her modelling career. The 22-year-old was sensational in a one-shoulder, long-sleeved mini dress, which showcased her enviable toned legs. The dress featured a black and white pattern, and she paired it with some high-heel boots of the same color and design. Hailey posted a close-up picture of her look on her Instagram page, which she captioned: “tonight first timer @versace thank you thank you @donatellaversace.”