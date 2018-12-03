Tom Cruise’s Girlfriends Were ‘Absolutely’ Auditioned By The Church Of Scientology, Claims Ex-Member

The Church of Scientology fires back at allegations about the actor's dating life, calling former member Valerie Haney 'Leah Remini's paid liar.'

Tom Cruise allegedly had girlfriend “auditions” hosted for him by the Church of Scientology before he entered into his high-profile relationship with Katie Holmes more than 10 years ago.

Valerie Haney, who was a member of Scientology’s Sea Org for 22 years before she defected from the church, told Tony Ortega’s The Underground Bunker that Tom Cruise’s potential girlfriends were screened by the Church of Scientology. Haney also described the actor’s intense friendship with David Miscavige, the leader of the controversial church.

In the new interview, Haney, who recently appeared on Leah Remini’s Scientology and the Aftermath, confirmed long-standing rumors that Tom Cruise found his girlfriends through an audition process hosted by the church. For years there have been allegations that the organization auditioned potential romantic partners for the Mission Impossible star and that Holmes ultimately “won” the competition in 2005.

Haney claimed that during her time in Sea Org, she was in charge of a church program that auditioned women to be Cruise’s girlfriend. The former Scientologist said the auditions “absolutely happened.”

Haney also detailed Tom Cruise’s apparent obsession with David Miscavige, saying that in 2004 the Scientology leader hosted a birthday party for Cruise which was held on the church’s cruise ship, Freewinds. Haney alleged that Miscavige’s wife, Shelly, who has not been seen in public since 2007, was upset by Cruise and Miscavige’s “bromance” as well as her husband’s alleged treatment of her.

“Tom Cruise worships David Miscavige like a god. They worshiped each other. …Shelly was pissed off all the time. Dave was raging at everyone day after day… and he had nothing for Shelly. So she was crying every night.”

Scientology "absolutely" auditioned Tom Cruise girlfriends, says defector https://t.co/ge7vIeXVFk pic.twitter.com/R6wgpMBNbr — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 2, 2018

In a statement to Fox News, a rep for the Church of Scientology blasted Valerie Haney’s statements, saying, “The Church of Scientology stated that the story is utterly false. Valerie Haney is outright lying and making up stories, as part of her employment for Leah Remini.”

The spokesperson referenced a new video produced by the church, titled Valerie Haney: Leah Remini’s Paid Liar, which can be seen below.

This is not the first time that it has been alleged that Tom Cruise found his girlfriends through an audition process. In 2012, Vanity Fair reported that the Church of Scientology put multiple actresses through auditions in which they were tried out to be potential girlfriends for the actor.

Actress Nazanin Boniadi (How I Met Your Mother, Homeland) allegedly entered a strictly monitored relationship with Cruise as a result of the process before he moved on with future wife Katie Holmes. And former Scientologist Brendan Tighe told Megyn Kelly Today that Scarlett Johansson was also one of the actresses who auditioned to be Tom Cruise’s girlfriend, but the actress fired back in a statement to Vanity Fair.

“The very idea of any person auditioning to be in a relationship is so demeaning. I refuse for anyone to spread the idea that I lack the integrity to choose my own relationships. Only a man, a.k.a. Brendan Tighe, would come up with a crazy story like that,” Johansson said.

Tighe later admitted he received incorrect information about Johansson’s alleged involvement in an audition process to date Tom Cruise.