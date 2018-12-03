Kim Kardashian Shows Major Cleavage In Plunging Dress At Versace Show In NYC

She may not have walked the catwalk herself, but Kim Kardashian sure turned heads as soon as she arrived in New York City on Sunday night for the Versace show.

The 38-year-old looked amazing in a sparkly silver Versace mini dress with a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage, and which featured pink crystals. She paired her custom-made number with transparent Yeezy pumps and a pair of delicate cross necklaces, as well as a couple of statement rings. Kim styled her long dark locks into a super high ponytail, which was kept in place with the help of a pink crystal hair accessory, according to the Daily Mail, and she kept the same sparkly vibe when it came to her makeup, opting for a mix of pink and silver eye shadows, and a nude lipstick shade.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star attended the star-studded event alongside her husband Kanye West, 41, who opted for a more casual vibe, sporting a long-line blue topcoat and sweatpants, combined with a pair of statement sneakers and a lighter hair color. The couple looked joyful and loved up as they posed for several photos on arrival. Earlier in the day, Kim had taken to her Instagram stories to share her glam process with her followers ahead of the much-anticipated fashion show.

Not only that, Kim showed her 121 million Instagram fans the privileges of being close pals with Donatella Versace. She shared a few videos of her hotel room in NYC, which was totally decorated with Versace pieces and accessories — including a rack filled with Versace outfits, custom-made robes, a bathroom stacked with Versace perfumes and lotions, and even the bedroom featured a full-on Versace bed, pillows, slippers and eye masks, all donning the brand’s logo and famous patterns.

“Guys, Versace is the best. I come to my hotel room and look what is set up by Versace,” an excited Kim tells her followers as she walks around the room and shows them all the details. “I’m in Versace heaven,” she added. The mother-of-three also posted a hilarious video of Kanye completely dressed in Versace clothes from top to bottom, hiding under the sheets, before Kim comes closer and shouts “Wake up!”

The two seemed to have had a great time as they sat front row at the fashion show, with Kanye even joking that he would steal an earring that one of the models dropped on the runway, while Kim filmed him and laughed at his goofiness.