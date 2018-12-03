Haley Baldwin Shows Off Incredible Figure As She Walks The Versace Runway For The First Time

This may have been the first time Hailey Baldwin walked the Versace runway, but she nailed the fashion powerhouse’s pre-fall show in New York City on Sunday night like an absolute pro.

The 22-year-old looked sensational in a one-shoulder, long-sleeved mini dress, which showcased her enviable toned legs, as reported by the Daily Mail. The ensemble, which was pinned together with a paperclip-like design, featured a black and white pattern, and she paired it with some matching high-heel boots of the same color. Her blonde tresses were pulled backwards in a slick style, similarly to other models. Her makeup was kept as simple as possible so as not to steal the spotlight from the outfit, and it consisted of a slight smokey eye and deeply-contoured cheekbones.

Hailey, who recently married pop star Justin Bieber and changed her Instagram name to Hailey Rhode Bieber, shared a close-up picture of her look on the social media page with her over 16 million followers, thanking fashion designer Donatella Versace for the opportunity. As nerve-wrecking as the experience may have been for the young model, she was lucky enough to be walking alongside some of her closest friends, including fellow blonde bombshell Gigi Hadid. The two were pictured together backstage, with Hailey looking slightly tense, while Gigi looked positively excited to be there.

Gigi herself has worked with Donatella Versace several times, and she looked stunning in an outfit that was equal parts chic and cool. She wore a white T-shirt emblazoned with the brand’s logo on the front, paired with an asymmetrical satin black, yellow, and white wrap skirt that featured Versace’s signature pattern and was shorter in the front and longer in the back. The 23-year-old completed her look with some statement accessories, including a black belt that cinched at the waist, accentuating her incredible hourglass figure, and a variety of golden necklaces and pins. Gigi also got to walk the runway in some comfy-looking sneakers, which featured the same pattern as her skirt.

The BFFs were joined by other A-list models, including Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber, Stella Maxwell, and Irina Shayk. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Emily rocked the catwalk in a figure-hugging outfit that put her ample cleavage on display. The 27-year-old donned a one-shoulder black leather top with a cut-out around the neckline area, which she paired with a black mini skirt and black ankle boots. Her brunette locks were also pulled behind her ears in a sleek style, and her makeup consisted of only some mascara, a bit of highlight, and a subtle nude lip gloss.