Gabrielle Union Details Backlash She Faced After Birth Of Daughter, Kaavia

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are still basking in their moment of happiness following the birth of their daughter Kaavia James. Based on the posts they’ve shared via social media, it’s obvious they’re enjoying parenthood. But unfortunately, in the midst of their happiness, they’ve been criticized for the pregnancy and, unfortunately, Gabrielle Union has been at the center of all the backlash.

When the couple sat down for an intimate interview with Oprah Winfrey shortly after Kaavia’s birth, Gabrielle Union detailed the disheartening situation explaining just how insensitive people were because she’d taken photos in the hospital. Since Kaavia was born via surrogacy, many people felt compelled to remind Gabrielle Union that she didn’t give birth. While many of her fans quickly defended her citing the importance of skin-to-skin contact with the newborn, people still took the moment as an opportunity to bash the famed actress. Now, the 46-year-old new mom and NBA star are opening up about the disheartening comments, according to People magazine.

During the interview, Dwyane Wade addressed the situation first saying, “Everyone started talking about why she acting like she just had a baby.” Then Oprah turned her attention to Gabrielle Union. “You want to explain that?” Oprah asked.

Although Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have been blessed to have a child despite the complications they faced, the talented actress admitted she still gets emotional thinking about how she wasn’t able to carry her child herself. The backlash she’s faced was yet another reminder of her seemingly daunting reality. “I’m already getting choked up. It’s still hard to let go,” said an emotional Gabrielle Union.

The latest news follows Gabrielle Union’s confession about the struggles she’s faced with pregnancy. In her new book, We’re Going To Need More Wine, she detailed how she felt following repeated IVF cycles. Gabrielle Union admitted that she suffered through IVF cycles for more than three years and ended up having several miscarriages. In fact, she even admitted there were times during the surrogate pregnancy when she and Dwyane feared embracing their excitement because they were unsure if their dream would finally come true.

"For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I've either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle or coming out of an IVF cycle," Gabrielle wrote.

Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade is scheduled to air on December 8 on OWN.