‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Two Exits Result In Heartbreak

Days of our Lives comings and goings reveal that two of Salem’s biggest characters will be forced to say goodbye to their loved ones this week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that both Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) and Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will be left heartbroken.

Fans will see Chloe share a tearful goodbye with her boyfriend, Lucas Horton (Bryan Datillo) after he returns home to Salem only to leave again. Lucas will soon be out of the picture permanently, as he heads back to Europe to be with his youngest child, daughter Ali Horton, whom he shares with former wife and longtime best friend, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

Lucas and Chloe will share one final and emotional goodbye, as the couple seemed doomed from the start. However, Chloe may not be single for long, as rumors are flying that she may rekindle her romance with her other ex-husband, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) in the coming weeks.

Brady will allegedly help Chloe fight for custody of Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) daughter Holly Jonas, and the sparks will begin to fly again for the pair, who used to share a steamy romance together.

In the latest #DAYS, Chloe drops a bombshell at Rex and Sarah's engagement party.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/97imfdWtcZ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 6, 2018

Meanwhile, Abe Carver will also be learning to live without his love, Dr. Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams). Valerie was offered her dream job at a hospital in Washington D.C., and she decided to take it. Although the pair thought they may try to keep their love alive through a long distance relationship, it doesn’t seem likely that will work for Abe, who refused to leave Salem, or his job as mayor of the city, to follow Valerie to D.C.

However, Abe and Valerie’s children, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will seemingly do what their parents couldn’t, and that is to try and have a successful relationship.

As many Days of our Lives fans already know, Lani and Eli share a very complicated history together. They have been dancing around their feelings for one another for months, and even went through the horrible ordeal of losing a child together.

Viewers may remember that Lani found out she was pregnant with Eli’s baby following a one night stand last Christmas Eve. However, she went into early labor and their son, whom they named Abraham David after their two fathers, didn’t make it.

Now, it seems that they’ll move closer to giving their relationship a go.

Days of our Lives fans can watch all the drama go down when the soap opera airs weekday afternoons on NBC.