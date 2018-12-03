Amber Rose Bares All In Racy Photo Spread For ‘Galore’ Magazine

The 35-year-old shared some of the pictures on her Instagram page.

Amber Rose is leaving nothing to the imagination in her newest photo spread, baring all for Galore magazine in a shoot that is giving her viral attention.

The black-and-white photos from the magazine’s spread show Amber is a variety of poses and some risque wardrobe choices, including a sheer top that has her almost fully exposed. As the Daily Mail noted, the 35-year-old had no problem baring all for the photos.

“Her overwhelming curves were on full display in the edgy black and white photoshoot,” the report noted. “Below her topless torso, mid-rise black jeans meant her flat center was also put center-stage.

“The pin-up added mirrored aviators while she sported her iconic cropped hairstyle. Amber continued to add kinky touched with a collar around her neck. She toyed with a cigarette for another firey flourish.”

Amber Rose also shared some of the pictures from the shoot on her Instagram page, where they attracted some viral attention and big praise from her followers. The pictures gained hundreds of thousands of likes and even more attention as they spread across social media.

It’s no coincidence that the model would choose to show off her body. Amber Rose has become one of the most vocal proponents of body acceptance and had fought for women to have the right to wear what they want without fear of judgment or backlash. She founded SlutWalk, which started as a one-day event in Los Angeles and has grown into a worldwide movement to empower women and raise awareness about sexual assault and domestic violence.

Though Rose herself has become a lightning rod for criticism, both for her role in the movement and for her willingness to bare her own body, she said she can deal with the trolls and hopes to help push society forward toward greater acceptance.

“For me even if its a little change in the progression of bringing awareness to the equality issues we deal with, I’m cool with that,” Amber said in an interview with HighSnobiety.

“And being a good mom. I don’t really think about those things because I live every single day trying to be a better person. I don’t really think about what people would think about me when I’m gone.”

Amber Rose’s full (and very revealing) photo spread for Galore magazine can be seen here, but be warned that many of the images are likely not safe for work.