Kourtney Kardashian & Kids Reunite With Caitlyn Jenner Amid Family Feud

Kourtney Kardashian and her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, have seemingly reunited with Caitlyn Jenner after a rocky couple of years of the family feuding.

According to a recent report by the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted taking her children to the movies in her hometown of Calabasas over the weekend, and Caitlyn Jenner tagged along for the fun.

Kourtney and Caitlyn have seemingly been estranged since Jenner’s transition from Bruce Jenner to Caitlyn and wrote a tell-all about her life, which included painting her former wife, Kris Jenner, in a negative light.

Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian all took offense to their former step-father slamming their mother in the book, which caused some huge issues in the family. However, Cait has been seen at a few family events since then, such as Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash earlier this year.

During the movie outing, Kourtney was spotted wearing a pair of baggy sweatpants and a large orange long-sleeved t-shirt that read “I see ghosts” on the front, seemingly giving a nod to her brother-in-law, Kanye West, who has a song of the same title.

Kardashian had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and worn straight, as she rocked a pair of dark sunglasses for the outing. Kourt was spotted carrying her youngest son, Reign, in her arms, as her oldest child, Mason, walked next to her.

Mason donned a pair of black shorts, a plain white t-shirt, and multiple chains around his neck. The 8-year-old also wore a pair of dark sunglasses and a watch on his wrist as he carried a jacket in his hands.

Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner walked across the parking lot from Kourtney Kardashian with her girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins. Cait wore a pair of skinny jeans, tan ankle boots, and a tan sweater, as she carried a black handbag and sported a pair of sunglasses. Her dark hair was parted down the middle and worn straight.

Meanwhile, Sophia wore tan spandex bike shorts and a zipper hoodie for the movie date. Her blonde hair was worn down and in a casual style.

Kardashian’s reunion with Jenner comes just days after she posted some racy photos to her Instagram account, which seemingly caught the attention of former One Direction member, Liam Payne.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Liam left a flirty comment on Kourtney’s photos, and sources claim that the reality star would be “open” to dating the young singer.

