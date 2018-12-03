Kailyn Lowry Suffers Nip Slip While Launching Her New Hair Care Line

Kailyn Lowry has officially launched her newest career venture, a hair care line called Pothead. The Teen Mom 2 star celebrated the launch of her newest project this weekend, but gave some onlookers more than they bargained for when she suffered the dreaded celebrity wardrobe malfunction.

According to a recent report by Radar Online, while at the launch of her hair care line, Kailyn Lowry’s racy, low cut shirt slid over and exposed her breast for all to see.

The Teen Mom 2 star was wearing a skimpy, black lace top with no bra underneath, and as she was putting on a busty show during the event, her shirt moved to expose her skin as cameras caught it all on film.

Lowry celebrated her new business venture with her friends in New York City. The reality star, who is the mother of three boys, has been teasing her new Pothead hair line for weeks now, and the product is appropriately named due to the fact that it reportedly uses non-intoxicating marijuana extract as one of its main ingredients.

Products in Kailyn’s new line include a hair oil, leave in conditioner, and a volumizing dry shampoo, which can be used to refresh hair between washings.

As previously reported by the Inqusitr, Kailyn Lowry and her fellow Teen Mom 2 co-star, Jenelle Evans, have recently been butting heads after Evans called 911 and reportedly revealed to dispatchers that her husband, David Eason, had physically assaulted her.

Jenelle revealed in the emergency call that David had gotten violent with her after a night of drinking and that he had pinned her down in her yard, which hurt her collarbone and caused her to not be able to breathe. Evans also stressed that she had multiple children in the home at the time of the assault.

However, soon after, Jenelle took to social media to reveal that everything was fine between her and David and that her husband did not assault her or abuse her in any way.

Following Evans’ words, Lowry allegedly revealed that she believes Jenelle should get away from David and take her kids with her before something bad happens.

“Kailyn hopes that Jenelle’s 911 tape being released will force her to get out of a horrible situation. She thinks having this go public might help her to escape,” an insider stated of the situation.

Fans can see more of Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans when Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV next year.