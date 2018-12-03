One Week After Kim Porter’s Funeral, Her Son, Quincy Brown, Pens Heartfelt Message To Her

It’s been one week since Quincy Brown and his siblings said goodbye to their mother, Kim Porter, and as expected, he’s still grieving the tragic loss. On Sunday, December 2, Quincy took to social media with a loving post to his late mother that’s now going viral.

According to Hollywood Life, the 27-year-old shared a beautiful photo of himself with his mother thanking her for the priceless gifts she gave that have impacted his life.

“You showed me how to simply live life and be happy no matter the circumstances. So that’s exactly what I’m doing. I miss & love you so much mommy,” Quincy wrote.

Quincy Brown’s latest post follows a series of heartfelt posts and tributes to Kim Porter. Since her untimely death, Quincy has been the more vocal one, opening up about his feelings. Shortly after Kim Porter’s death, Quincy took to Instagram to share his reaction to the shocking news. In that post, Quincy admitted that he was “broken” by the death of his mother. Almost immediately after he shared the post, fans flooded the post with comments offering their condolences.

One of the most notable photos from Kim Porter’s funeral was also of Quincy Brown. The photo captured him standing at the podium with his father, singer Al B. Sure, and Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has acted as a stepfather for the vast majority of Quincy’s life. Both men stood with Quincy to show their support as he spoke at his mother’s funeral. The Star actor also took to Instagram with that photo thanking his family, friends, and fans for their support during this difficult time in his life.

“To my family, friends, Qrew, entertainment colleagues and all of my family’s supporters… Thank you for your endless love, condolences, best wishes and positive energy through the toughest heartbreak I will ever encounter. Please know that your wishes of strength have united us as a family closer than ever. Heaven has gained a special angel to look over ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart… Thank Y’all,” he wrote.

Kim Porter was found dead in her Toluca Lake home on November 15. Although her death certificate has been released, her cause of death is still categorized as “deferred,” pending the results of her autopsy and toxicology reports. Weeks prior to her death, she faced complications of pneumonia, but it is still unclear whether or not the condition contributed to her death.