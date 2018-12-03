This 22 Year-Old Model Was Allegedly Caught With A Suitcase Full Of Heroin

Tereza Hluskova, currently 22 year-old, is a popular model from the Czech Republic. The Daily Mail recently reported on her tears after being caught and charged for allegedly trying to smuggle approximately one and a half million United States dollars worth of heroin onto her flight from Lahore, Pakistan to Dublin, Ireland. Tereza was said to be holding the drugs in her suitcase.

Tereza is now looking at facing up to ten years in prison, if she is in fact convicted of smuggling the heroin. Were she from Pakistan, where she was stopped initially, Tereza’s alleged crime would be pitting her up against the death penalty in that country, as such is the law there for anyone caught with over approximately 22 pounds, or more accurately put, 10 kilograms of drugs. Apparently two other men were also arrested and are on trial for drug trafficking charges after the authorities sifted through Tereza’s phone record.

She was in Pakistan for a modelling contract, according to Tereza, and she claims that she had absolutely no knowledge of how the heroin ended up inside of her suitcase. Authorities say that close to 20 pounds of the Class A drug were located in several statues that the model was carrying in her luggage this past January. Tereza is now going through the court process for her charges of alleged drug smuggling, only it seems her trial continues to be delayed.

Reports say that Tereza was in tears during her recent court hearing. This breakdown happened after the model was informed that her trial was yet again being postponed. This is a stark change in her character and behavior since Tereza was initially arrested. During her arrest, Tereza was caught posing with various Pakistani investigators, smiling brightly.

While Tereza continues to declare that she was in Pakistan for a photography shoot, the authorities are claiming otherwise. According to police, they have evidence that a Manchester man connected to Tereza set up what they are referring to as a “fake” photography studio. Someone from customs spoke with local Pakistan reporters, claiming that Tereza had been invited to promote a leading fashion brand in return for a “big payout,” cited the Daily Mail.

“She came to Pakistan and resided in Gujranwala for a few days before coming to Lahore airport to fly for Abu Dhabi with the heroin bag given to her.”

Tereza states that the statues full of heroin found in her luggage were “gifts,” and attests that she had no clue that the drugs were inside.