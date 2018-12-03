NBA Rumors: Warriors Should Prioritize Kevin Durant Over Draymond Green, According To ‘ESPN’ Panelists

Is Kevin Durant more valuable to the Warriors than Draymond Green?

Earlier this season, the Golden State Warriors became the center of controversy after an altercation between superstars Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. Green reportedly called Durant a “b*tch” and told him that the Warriors won an NBA championship title even without him on their roster. The dispute between the two Warriors’ core players heated the speculations about KD’s future in Golden State.

Per Spotrac, Kevin Durant has a player option on his contract that will enable him to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Since the 2018 NBA season, rumors have been circulating that Durant will leave the Warriors to chase another championship title somewhere else. If his recent dispute with Draymond Green plays a major factor in his upcoming free agency, the Warriors could be forced to make a tough decision when the 2018-19 NBA season comes to an end.

Recently, ESPN panelists gave their opinions regarding the possible situation in Golden State in the 2019 NBA offseason. If they need to choose between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, most panelists believe that the Warriors should prioritize KD.

“Durant’s impending 2019 free agency was a lingering question following the confrontation between Durant and Green that led to Green’s one-game suspension. Green can hit free agency in 2020, and he’ll be supermax-eligible with another All-NBA nod or Defensive Player of the Year award. If the Warriors had to choose one over the other, our panel recommends KD.”

I would trade Durant… Long term, losing his 30 million cap number for nothing hurts them. Klay/Draymond have Bird Rights. Supplement middle of roster with Durant's cap number. Several Warriors not on board to recruit Kevin Durant in free agency… https://t.co/u5qYETeYnO — Couch (@CouchScouting) November 29, 2018

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant are two of the most important players in Golden State. Though both of them are superstars, they helped the Warriors in very different ways. Durant is one of the Warriors’ go-to guys and someone the team can trust with the ball in crucial situations. Green is known for his defense, incredible passing skills, and rebounding.

If the numbers are the basis, there is no doubt that Kevin Durant holds a huge advantage over Draymond Green. In the 25 games he has played with the Warriors this season, the 30-year-old small forward is averaging 30.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.1 blocks on 51.1 percent shooting from the field, and 32.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

If the Warriors decide to make Draymond Green available on the trading block, several NBA teams will surely express interest in adding him to their team. Green will be a great addition to NBA teams who are aiming to dethrone the Warriors.

As of now, Durant, Green, and the Warriors are focused on winning their third NBA championship in a row. However, the Warriors’ management must have started to make moves to fix any issues that could put them in a complicated situation in the summer of 2019.