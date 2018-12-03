Kat Von D Shares First Photo Of Son With Husband Leafar Seyer

Tattoo artist and makeup mogul Kat Von D has given birth to her first child with musician husband Leafar Seyer. The brand-new mother posted a picture of the baby boy with his dad to Instagram on Sunday, December 2.
On November 21, the 36-year-old let her 7 million followers know that she was still pregnant but experiencing Braxton Hicks contractions. The following day, Seyer posted a shot of his wife’s enormous baby bump on Instagram with the caption, “Any day now.” So the goth couple’s bundle of joy arrived into the world sometime between then and now.
“Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes,” the first-time mommy wrote on Instagram.
The accompanying photograph is a daytime, outdoor shot of 43-year-old Seyer — dressed in all black from head to toe and wearing black sunglasses — holding little Leafar, who is wearing a black onesie with white polka dots. There is a black pram in the background. The pic has both creepy and cute elements to it.
View this post on Instagram
Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes. Thank you to all our beloved friends+family, fans+followers for your patience in us announcing his long awaited arrival! To be honest, my husband @prayers and I want to take the next 40 days [the 4th trimester] to focus on the baby and our amazing relationship transitioning into amazing parenthood – so, please excuse us if we’re not on here as much for a little while. Just know we love you all and thank you for all the words of love+support! ????
According to E! News, Von D planned to have an all-natural, at-home water birth with a midwife and doula present. She also caused some controversy when she said that she intends on raising the child as a vegan and without vaccinations.
“While we believe medications, including vaccines, are not all bad — we also can’t dismiss the fact that some may not be good for everyone,” she said.
The vegan activist has been filming throughout her pregnancy with the goal of releasing a documentary all about Leafar’s home birth.
View this post on Instagram
38 weeks pregnant and feeling super awesome! Granted it’s taking me a bit more time to walk up a hill I used to be able to run up, but other than that, this has been the easiest most comfortable pregnancy I could have ever imagined! So excited to meet our Baby Leafar soon!!! ???? *before you comment, yes, I already know I look like I’m about to pop and no, I’m not having twins. Happy Sabbath, everyone! ????
Von D and Seyer officially tied the knot on February 21, but held a more formal ceremony with family and friends on June 2, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The pregnant bride opted for a red gown, designed by Adolfo Sanchez, instead of a more traditional white dress.
The new parents both have Hispanic backgrounds. She was born Katherine von Drachenberg in Mexico to Argentinian parents, and he was also born in Mexico, as Rafael Reyes.