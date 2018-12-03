Kat Von D Shares First Photo Of Son With Husband Leafar Seyer

Tattoo artist and makeup mogul Kat Von D has given birth to her first child with musician husband Leafar Seyer. The brand-new mother posted a picture of the baby boy with his dad to Instagram on Sunday, December 2.

On November 21, the 36-year-old let her 7 million followers know that she was still pregnant but experiencing Braxton Hicks contractions. The following day, Seyer posted a shot of his wife’s enormous baby bump on Instagram with the caption, “Any day now.” So the goth couple’s bundle of joy arrived into the world sometime between then and now.

“Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes,” the first-time mommy wrote on Instagram.

The accompanying photograph is a daytime, outdoor shot of 43-year-old Seyer — dressed in all black from head to toe and wearing black sunglasses — holding little Leafar, who is wearing a black onesie with white polka dots. There is a black pram in the background. The pic has both creepy and cute elements to it.

According to E! News, Von D planned to have an all-natural, at-home water birth with a midwife and doula present. She also caused some controversy when she said that she intends on raising the child as a vegan and without vaccinations.

“While we believe medications, including vaccines, are not all bad — we also can’t dismiss the fact that some may not be good for everyone,” she said.

The vegan activist has been filming throughout her pregnancy with the goal of releasing a documentary all about Leafar’s home birth.

Von D and Seyer officially tied the knot on February 21, but held a more formal ceremony with family and friends on June 2, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The pregnant bride opted for a red gown, designed by Adolfo Sanchez, instead of a more traditional white dress.

The new parents both have Hispanic backgrounds. She was born Katherine von Drachenberg in Mexico to Argentinian parents, and he was also born in Mexico, as Rafael Reyes.