Rita Ora Strikes Sultry Pose In Victoria’s Secret Lingerie

Rita Ora is clearly ready for tonight’s airing of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. On December 1, the singer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself which was taken during her live performance at the show, and now, she’s back on the ‘gram with another VS-inspired post.

The British singer shared a couple photos of herself wearing an outfit from the lingerie company. In one of the snaps, Ora is looking right at the camera and can be seen sitting on a large charcoal-colored couch with her legs seductively positioned. She is wearing a black bra with Victoria’s Secret branding on the black and white strap, along with a glittery black robe, and a pair of diamond-studded stilettos. In the second photo, she’s holding a similar pose but is looking away from the camera.

In both shots, her short blonde hair is pulled up into a messy bun with strands of hair left loose to frame her face. The star’s makeup is a bit on the dramatic side with bronze eyeshadow, bold brows, and long faux lashes.

Ora used the caption of the photo to share her excitement for tonight’s TV premiere of the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She also promised her followers to update them when the show goes live.

Ora’s post was met with a lot of support from her 14.2 million fans and followers.

“Sis, you look gorgeous,” one said.

“Go Rita!! Looking hot,” another commented.

While chatting with the Hollywood Reporter, Ora revealed she’s always been a fan of the show, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“That show is so amazing, I can’t even believe it’s real, but it is,” she said. “I used to watch it all the time and I still do, so to get to be on it, I really get to live my dream.”

The 28-year-old recently made headlines after rumors began circulating about a possible romance with actor Andrew Garfield, according to People. While she didn’t address the rumors, she did share a bit of information about the type of men she likes.

“I never know what I’m looking for,” Ora confessed. “I don’t actually [have a type], at all.”

When asked if she has a hard time letting people in, she said, “No, not really.” She told the magazine, “I don’t have that much trouble anymore. I have great friends around me who are very local and we try to keep it small and compact and tight.”

Fans can see Ora’s performance on The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, December 2, at 10 p.m. on ABC.