Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Share Photos Of Elaborate Pre-Wedding Musical ‘Celebration Of Love’

A dance competition turned into a big celebration for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra wed this weekend in India in two wedding ceremonies. But before that was the pre-wedding ritual called the Sangeet. The evening was full of musical performances put on by both sides of the families in what was really a contest between them. Both the bride and the groom shared a few photos, and also the cool video of what they are calling “a celebration of love.”

On each of their Instagram accounts, Nick and Priyanka posted their special time of celebrating their love with their family and friends who participated in the pre-wedding event. It was quite an elaborate production that was just the beginning of their big weekend ahead before becoming husband and wife. The colorful outfits, the dances, and the laughs from everyone pictured show that they had an amazing time.

Nick started out by stating that he and his girl were looking forward to the evening of music and performances put on by their loved ones. They were to tell in song and dance the couple’s love story in their own interpretations. They were both excited to see what was in store for them. Priyanka continued on to explain what had taken place.

“It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love.”

In the video clip, you could see Joe Jonas up on stage performing, as well as many other friends and family members up there in costume jamming away telling their own version of Nick and Priyanka’s love story. At one point, the Quantico star was seen with her mother, Madhu Chopra, doing a dance number together.

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra had a family dance competition at their wedding — and it was EPIC. https://t.co/FYjXxDS6DJ pic.twitter.com/lGcWyTToDY — Access (@accessonline) December 2, 2018

According to E! News, Priyanka had on a gorgeous hand-embroidered gold and silver Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari. It was a perfect fit for the bride-to-be. She was laughing and having a great time with Nick Jonas by her side throughout the musical celebration. Nick even had his own special performance in front of the crowd. The new Mrs. Jonas expressed how much she loved the special time with family and friends.

“We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends.”

This has all the feels of another royal wedding with the national attention that it has been getting lately. Chopra is big in India and her new husband is now called their “National Jiju.” It looks like the youngest Jobro has been lovingly embraced in India as well.