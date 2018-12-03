Julianne Hough Flaunts Her Stems In Knee Boots And Short Dress

The star of the upcoming Netflix series, 'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings,' wore an attention-grabbing red coat over the ensemble.

Julianne Hough turned heads this weekend, per the Daily Mail, as she stepped out to attend a soiree in Los Angeles in a holiday-themed little black dress — complete with bow and velvet accents. The mini dress hem stopped mid-thigh down the dancer’s legs, and she wore black tights and matching thigh-high boots that perfectly complimented her stems. She also wore a fire engine red overcoat over the ensemble, giving the look an extra festive pop of color.

The Dancing with the Stars champion topped off the look with a black handbag with long straps worn over her shoulder and peach accented eyeshadow and matching matte lipstick. Hough wore her chin-length blonde bob parted to the side, and her locks had been styled into wispy waves.

Attending the party with her was her husband, Brooks Laich. The couple, who have been married since 2017, seemed to be enjoying each other’s company as they both headed into the bash.

The holiday party was attended by plenty of celebrities, and Julianne Hough caught up to her BFF, Nina Dobrev, who played Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries. Dobrev was additionally a bridesmaid to Hough when she married Laich.

Julianne Hough and her husband recently let their kindness show by adopting a husky that was placed in a shelter during the California wildfires. Hough named the lucky husky Koda, and she wrote on an Instagram post that rescuing the animal has been “the most magical experience.” The dog joins the ranks of two other furballs belonging to the animal lover — Lexi and Harley. They are two very pampered Cavalier King Charles spaniels that Hough calls her “two little loves.”

Julianne Hough is also currently at work filming an episode for the Dolly Parton anthology series for Netflix. The series is titled Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings and each one-hour episode in the series will explore the history behind the iconic country-western singer and actresses’ hit songs, according to Variety. The season will consist of eight episodes and Hough will be in the “Jolene” episode of Heartstrings.

Julianne Hough will play the character of Jolene, and her character is a flirtatious free spirit who yearns to escape her Georgia hometown to pursue her dream of becoming a successful singer and songwriter. Julianne Hough is joined in the episode by Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Dallas Roberts and Mrs. Parton.

“Jolene” the episode and “Jolene” the song are both about an unexpected friendship that forms between two completely different women after they find themselves in the midst of a love triangle. The two form a bond and, per Variety, “impact each other’s lives in profound ways.”