Michelle Obama Cancels Book Tour Dates To Attend George HW Bush’s Funeral

Former first lady Michelle Obama has been on a wildly successful book tour promoting her first memoir, Becoming, since it was released on November 13. However, she has decided to cancel two dates overseas in order to attend the funeral of former president George H.W. Bush.

The 41st POTUS passed away at his home in Houston, Texas, on Friday, November 30, at the age of 94. Although the cause of his death has yet to be specified, he suffered multiple illnesses including vascular parkinsonism.

Bush’s official memorial service will take place on Wednesday, December 5, at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., at 11 a.m., according to CNN — the same day that Obama was scheduled to speak about her book at La Seine Musicale in Paris, France.

“It’s important to me to join the Bush family in celebrating President George H.W. Bush’s exemplary life,” she wrote on Twitter on Sunday, December 2, as an explanation to fans as to why she was canceling two dates of the tour.

“This will unfortunately preclude my visits to Paris and Berlin. I’ve been deeply touched by the enthusiasm for my memoir, and I’m working to reschedule my trip for next year. I hope readers and ticket holders will understand my decision regarding my desire to attend President Bush’s funeral, and join me in paying tribute to him and his tremendous contributions to our world.”

Obama’s tour will resume on Tuesday, December 11, at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The 54-year-old had a special relationship with Bush and paid tribute to him on Twitter on Saturday, December 1.

“His spirit of service and decency will be missed by many, including our family. I hope his memory will be a guiding light for our country and those around the world,” she wrote.

The accompanying photograph was a sweet shot of Obama leaning over Bush’s wheelchair. With one of his hands, he is holding one of hers. With his other hand, he is grasping her face so he can give her a smooch on the cheek.

Adding to the charm of the photo is the fact that her husband, former president Barack Obama, is looking the other way, oblivious to the tender moment.

As a public servant, father, and grandfather, President George H.W. Bush was an extraordinary example for us all. His spirit of service and decency will be missed by many, including our family. I hope his memory will be a guiding light for our country and those around the world. pic.twitter.com/jUSU82TnO1 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 1, 2018

According to Penguin Random House, who published Becoming, Obama’s tome is the best-selling book of 2018, with more than 2 million units sold just in the United States and Canada. Additionally, Newsweek reported that it has spent two weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list, and has also reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Greece.