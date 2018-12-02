Victoria Justice Shows Off Her Amazing Physique In Sheer Dress

On December 1, Victoria Justice stepped out at the amfAR’s Dance2Cute gala in Los Angeles, where she dazzled onlookers in a perfectly sheer little black dress, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The 25-year-old actress was captured wearing a short black dress that was mostly see-through and showing off her matching black bra and high-waisted panties underneath. Despite its barely-there look, the dress was completely blinged out with shimmering rhinestones and pulled in at the waist with a velvet belt. The Nickelodeon alum completed her look with a pair of sparkly heels which nicely complemented the tiny dress.

Justice allowed her long dark hair to fall down her back and rest on her shoulders. In a few of the photos captured, she can be seen tucking some of her hair behind her ear to show off her diamond-studded ear. She kept her makeup simple, going for a more natural appearance with a red lip and bold brows.

According to the report, amFAR tapped Justice to co-chair the event. She was joined by singer Serayah McNeill and dancer Chloe Lukasiak. Other guests and performers included Empire’s Jussie Smollett, as well as Insecure’s Jay Ellis, and Cindy Herron.

Dance2Cure is “led by generationCURE, a group of energetic young amfAR supporters dedicated to ending the HIV/AIDS pandemic in their lifetime by raising funds for amfAR’s HIV cure research,” a report from Just Jared noted.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Earlier this week, the actress also made headlines after fans noticed she was missing from former co-star Ariana Grande’s new music video. Justice and Grande starred in the Nickelodeon comedy series Victorious from 2010 to 2013, along with Elizabeth Gillies, Matt Bennett, and Daniella Monet.

Grande’s video was created for her latest track, “Thank U, Next,” and featured cameos from a number of her Victorious co-stars, but there was no sign of Justice. According to a report from Cosmopolitan, after the show ended there were rumors swirling about an alleged feud between the two ladies. Grande claimed she was being bullied on the set of the show but Justice squashed the rumors saying the “feud” never existed.

Still, it’s unclear why Justice didn’t make a cameo with the rest of her co-stars. Artist Leon Thomas III and actor Avan Jogia were also both missing from the new music video.

Grande’s breakup track talks about her failed relationships and how grateful she is for each of her exes and the lessons they’ve taught her. The singer’s sister said the song makes her feel “empowered,” as previously reported by the Inquisitr.