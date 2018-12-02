Gregg Leakes Fires Back To Defend Wife NeNe After Fans Criticize Her For Seemingly Insensitive Cancer Comments

On Thursday, November 29, NeNe Leakes ruffled quite a few feathers with her seemingly insensitive comments about her husband, Gregg Leakes. Over the summer, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed Gregg had been diagnosed with cancer. At the time, NeNe canceled various shows and appearances to be by her husband’s side. Most fans’ hearts went out to the famed couple as they faced one of the most difficult challenges in their marriage. But now, NeNe is facing harsh criticism for her latest comments amid her husband’s cancer battle.

In response to a recent post Gregg shared on social media, NeNe reportedly commented describing Gregg as “evil” and “grouchy.” Since the famed reality star’s husband is currently battling stage four colon cancer, fans didn’t take her remarks lightly at all. NeNe claimed she’d likely “see life differently” if she were in Gregg’s position. She concluded by asking fans to pray for her, but social media users quickly reacted with criticism arguing that his level of pain is likely to blame for his discomfort and frustration. As reports circulated about NeNe’s comments, social media users came to Gregg’s defense. Many others have shamed NeNe for her presumed lack of compassion.

But now, he’s responding to the backlash addressing the critics who have negative things to say about his wife.

I would just think ???? if i have or had cancer, i would see life so differently! Not being mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that’s me. Pray for me — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) November 29, 2018

According to Bossip, on Saturday, December 1, Gregg Leakes recently took to Instagram to address the situation. With a beautiful photo of NeNe, he offered a lengthy caption to defend his wife. Gregg opted to give fans a glimpse of their situation through his wife’s eyes and encouraged fans to pray for her instead of criticizing her.

“I never even taught about someday we might be in this position but here we are in the struggle of life Damn! This woman right here has put a mountain on her back and carried it with grace. She’s given so much of herself. You Nene, steps up to the plate, bats and knock it out the park every time. Something a lot of women can’t do or wouldn’t. So what she hit a wall and her cup run over! Pray for her, encourage her, lift her up,” Gregg wrote.

The latest news follows a string of reports about Gregg Leakes’ cancer diagnosis. This year has been quite challenging for the couple, and the Real Housewives of Atlanta recently released a clip that offered a glimpse of Gregg’s battle. For most fans, the clip was quite different, as it offered a more intimate look at Gregg Leakes’ life behind closed doors. Gregg is normally a pillar of strength and wisdom, but the clip revealed a side of Gregg that fans haven’t seen. He emotionally recalled his discussion with his doctor before being rushed into emergency surgery. He admitted he was ready to die if it were his time.

Gregg Leakes is reportedly making gradual progress as he continues to his battle with cancer.