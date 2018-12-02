Here’s How ‘Fortnite’ Battle Royale Bundle Buyers Are Getting Ripped Off

Parents are warned during this holiday shopping season that Fortnite: Battle Royale bundles might offer what you think.

Fornite is a popular game, and the Fornite Battle Royale mode is the most popular aspect of it. Parents who don’t know much about the game are easy prey, as they hit the stores this holiday season. Parents are out to get their kids the hottest video games going this year, but they need to do is proceed with caution when it comes to Fortnite.

While Fornite Battle Royale is the world’s most popular game, it is also a free game, and what the stores and bundles offer might not be what you need. Remember, Fortnite and the Fortnite Battle Royale mode is a free download for every platform.

This video game is free to everyone, but when the major retailers offer their Fortnite bundles it’s not the game you are paying for. That bundle most likely offers additional bonuses for the game, like in-game currency or costumes.

For those of you who are new to the Fortnite game, you should be aware of the free V-Buck offerings, which is the currency used in the game. These bundles are out there and some stores are banking on Fortnite greenhorns this holiday season.

Despite the fact that Fortnite is a free game, this hasn’t stopped retailers from finding ways of cashing in on the game’s popularity, suggests Business Insider. With the holiday rush upon us now you’ll find even the major video game sellers like Walmart and Gamestop offering a number of Fortnite bundles.

With that said, these Fortnite bundles aren’t rip-offs, as they do have value. But if you think what you are buying is the game itself, you’re not. The bundles that include the V-Bucks gives you access to unlock the paid content in the game.

Fortnite makes plenty of money, but it’s not from selling the game, again the Fortnite Battle Royale mode is totally free to everyone. So how does the world’s most popular game make any money if it’s free to download?

How they make money is selling the in-game currency, called V-Bucks. Once you’re hooked on the game, there’s money to be made for the people behind Fortnite. Since it’s deemed the world’s favorite game, their strategy seems to work.

If you buy a Fortnite bundle at one of the video retailers, you are not paying for the game. You are paying for the bonuses like the V-Bucks currency or you’re getting special cosmetic items for the players.

While it’s time-consuming, players can earn the same V-Bucks while playing the game. Earning the money gives them the same access to unlock items as if they purchased the currency. This entails playing the game over time but as they say, good things come to those who wait.

Parents, don't get ripped off: 'Fortnite: Battle Royale' is a free game and probably always will be https://t.co/2RdR3w4qCF pic.twitter.com/exmRC3C0od — Tech News Tube (@TechNewsTube) December 2, 2018

But what parents and newbies to the game need to know is that you don’t need to invest a thing to gain access to the game itself. Fortnite was launched in 2017 and since then over 200 million players have played this game. According to Business Insider the game’s creators, Epic Games, report there are 80 million people playing this game on a monthly basis.

According to Epic, during the month of May this year, Fortnite earned more than $300 million in revenue. This is mostly from the V-Bucks microtransactions. That is just one month’s worth of revenue.

Because the game is so popular there are scammers out there looking for people new to the game, so beware. Epic Games outlaws the sale of accounts by players or the sale of V-Bucks by unverified shops.