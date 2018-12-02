Toni Braxton Reveals Lupus Condition Contributed To Divorce, Admits She Was Angry About Paying Alimony

Toni Braxton has faced quite a few battles over the past 10 years. From her personal life to the professional life, things haven’t exactly been easy for the “Unbreak My Heart” singer. By now, most fans have probably heard quite a bit about Toni’s financial woes but now she’s opening up about what really led to her divorce. When Toni Braxton and Keri Lewis went public with their relationship, most of her fans thought they were a match made in heaven. But after 12 years of marriage and two children, their marriage came crashing down. In 2013, Toni and Keri went their separate ways. For years, Toni has refrained from speaking about their marriage and the divorce – until now.

According to Toni, the disheartening breakup was a result of her health. But despite her condition, she also suffered the brunt of the financial hit in the divorce. According to Too Fab, Toni Braxton definitely didn’t hold back when she appeared on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk. The Grammy Award-winning singer sat down for an intimate discussion with her longtime friend, and when the discussion ventured to the topics of marriage and divorce, Toni offered a brutally honest perspective of her situation.

For the first time, Toni spoke about her divorce from the Mint Condition musician revealing her battle with Lupus was a big factor in their divorce. When the discussion of divorce began, Toni admitted that she “hated being divorced.” In fact, she and Keri actually tried dating again after the divorce. “My husband became my boyfriend and we were attempting to salvage the relationship again, we were hopeful,” she said,

“We dated for a good year and a half, almost 2 years after we got a divorce. I know it sounds crazy, right?”

To not confuse their children, they would often wait until the children were asleep to go on dates after divorcing. But despite their efforts, they were unable to salvage their relationship.

Toni Braxton went on to admit that Lupus took a toll on their marriage and their finances. When she became so ill she was unable to work and perform, a lot of things changed about their dynamic. The singer even admitted there were times when she was hospitalized and feared Keri would leave and not come back because of her illness. “I remember a few times being in the hospital ill and he would come later in the day and I would think, he’s not coming because I’m sick,” she recalled, tearing up.

“I always felt like if I didn’t get sick and I could have continued to work, we wouldn’t have had that deficit, it wouldn’t have shown its face and we would probably have still been together.”

Toni Braxton also gave fans a glimpse of the issues she faced during the divorce. In addition to being ill and going through the emotional turmoil of the divorce, she was also hit with the cost of alimony because she was still considered the breadwinner. Toni admitted that the alimony ruling is one that made her very bitter during the divorce. To make matters worse, Toni also revealed they actually had prenup and postnup agreements in place, but to no avail.

“I was very very angry about that, but it was because we had an existing prenup and post-nup. I wanted to reneg. I’m gonna be honest. I thought he should say no. [But] if it were reversed and a guy had more, we would expect him to make sure the lady’s okay, we would expect that. So I can’t really bitch about it too much, however, semi-colon, that’s a tough pill.”

However, things are much different now. Toni has moved on with her life and things have changed for the better. She and Keri still co-parent effectively and spend holidays together for the sake of their sons, Diezel and Denim.