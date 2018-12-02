Rihanna And Donald Glover’s ‘Guava Island’ Teaser Revealed

Three months ago, a photo of Rihanna and Donald Glover surfaced on the internet and the fan theories were quick to follow. Many assumed the entertainers were collaborating on an upcoming music video but it was later discovered that the duo’s project might actually be a feature film.

In the photo, the pop star can be seen smiling brightly while standing next to a shirtless Glover and mischievously holding up “bunny ears” behind his head. Since then, additional pieces of information have been revealed, including casting selections and a possible storyline. Then earlier this week, a recording of the upcoming movie’s first trailer was leaked, according to a report from HuffPost.

The teaser of the film, reportedly titled Guava Island, was shown during the Pharos festival at Tapapakanga Regional Park in New Zealand. Based on the trailer, it seems Glover and Rihanna are playing a young couple living in paradise but are unable to enjoy their surroundings due to work and other obligations.

“What’s wrong with me is that we live in paradise, but none of us have the time or the means to actually live here. We work hard. We deserve a day off. We’re just taking what’s ours,” Glover’s character can be heard saying in the clip.

The trailer also revealed its director, Hiro Murai, who has worked with Glover before on his “This Is America” music video and on episodes of his hit show Atlanta. The movie is said to be filming in several locations in Havana, Cuba, and stars Glover, Rihanna, and Letitia Wright.

When asked about her involvement with the secret project, Wright’s lips were sealed.

“I can’t tell you anything,” she told the Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t even know…what is Guava Island? I have no clue. I don’t know anything. I don’t even know where they got my name from!”

British-Nigerian actor Nonso Anozie has also been linked to the movie but details of his role have not yet been revealed. It is also unclear whether or not the movie will feature new music from either of the artists involved but it has been confirmed that Rihanna has a new album in the works, according to a report from Elle.

While many are convinced the project resembles a feature film, Vanity Fair speculates it could also be Glover’s “version of [Beyonce’s] Lemonade, a filmed project with a social message that creatively funnels his new music to fans.”

However, fans may just have to wait and see.