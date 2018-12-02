After 50 Cent’s Insensitive Comment About Son Being Hit By A Bus, His Son’s Mother Fires Back

By now, we all know 50 Cent is no stranger to social media beef. Over the years, 50 Cent has found himself at the center of controversy and drama involving a laundry list of celebrities he’s chosen to bash on social networks. But this time around, the latest debacle involves his own son, Marquise. During 50 Cent’s rise to fame, he would often be seen with his son, but over the years, their relationship faltered. Now, the father and son are more like enemies than family members.

As previously reported on Inquisitr, 50 Cent callously admitted that he wouldn’t be bothered if his oldest son were hit by a bus. Now, Marquise’s mother Shaniqua Tompkins is firing back in response to 50’s latest comments.

While her post was relatively subliminal, most fans were well aware of who she was likely talking about. According to Hollywood Life, Shaniqua shared a meme comparing a wealthy person to Ronald McDonald. The meme read, “A n****a with money don’t mean s**t…. Ronald McDonald rich as f**c….. but he still a clown.” Apparently, 50 Cent also knew her post was about him because he immediately responded. The Massacre rapper shared a screenshot of Shaniqua’s post with a caption that read, “Alexa plat bitter old b***h by lil’ baby.”

However, his post wasn’t enough to deter Shaniqua, because she wasted no time firing back yet again. In response to 50 Cent’s post, Shaniqua offered a more direct post calling 50 Cent out for his seemingly heartless actions.

This time, Shaniqua took a personal jab at the famed rapper/actor asking him why he’d opt to retaliate against her and her child but never attempt to retaliate against the people who shot him. Before 50 Cent’s rise to fame, he was shot nine times. In fact, during his recovery, it was unclear if he’d ever be able to rap again but he prevailed. The suspect who shot him was reportedly never found.

Shaniqua shared a photo message that read, “I find it humorous that a not so gangster rapper will go so hard and be so delligent [sic] at going at his child and his child’s mother, but won’t keep that same energy for the n****s who put that hot lead up in his a**.. Alexa play ‘Many Men’ by 50 Cent.”

50 Cent has yet to respond to Shaniqua’s latest posts but since the two have been going back and forth for years now, he’ll likely respond soon.