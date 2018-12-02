Sultry Instagram Fitness Model Katrina Brodsky Defies Winter, Shows Off Thong Bathing Suit On Snowy Golf Links

Multi-talented Katrina Brodsky, who golfs and edits a fashion site in addition to moonlighting as an Instagram bikini model, took to the snows in Utah for her latest racy post.

While many of the top Instagram models have made careers of posing in various states of undress and subtly — or sometimes not subtly — plugging an array of fashion and lifestyle products, Los Angeles-based Katrina Brodsky has proven to be a multi-talented force, according to the fashion site Bikini Luxe.

“While her love of yoga fits into this, there’s another activity she takes part in that may be a little surprising for a model and social influencer: golf,” the site reported in a recent profile of Brodsky who is also editor of the fitness and fashion blog Keller Rose. “Katrina’s apparently becoming known for that as well. So much so, it’s one of the suggested search terms for her. She’s had features on golficity.com and other sites, praising her skills on the course.”

And while Brodsky isn’t actually golfing in her latest racy Instagram post, she is, in fact, on a golf course — one that, her post reveals, is paying her to be there and pose in a thermometer-defying fluorescent yellow one-piece bathing suit complete with thong — all on a snowy golf course and resort in Park City, Utah. In the Instagram snap, Brodsky’s one concession to the cold appears to be a pair of nearly knee-high black boots.

“The internet is going bonkers right now over Ms. Brodsky,” wrote the site Busted Coverage. “The editor of Keller Rose is also [an] avid golfer. She loves it according to her countless video posts on her Instagram where she brags about her ability to hit the long ball better than most other female golfers.”

While Brodsky’s follower count of 186,000 ranks her well below such Instagram superstars as Abigail Ratchford or the self-proclaimed “Russian Kim Kardsahian,” Anastasiya Kvitko, Brodsky appears to have achieved greater renown in the non-Instagram media for her variety of talents and activities.

The Golf Channel recently named her as a “Woman Crush Wednesday” feature. “When she’s not modeling the latest fashion trends for her followers, she’s keeping them up to date on her golf game, which is pretty stunning in its own right,” the site said.

“Looking back I do regret not taking up golf full time because I know 100 percent I would’ve gotten much much further,” she told GaloreMag.com. I guess you’re never too old to work up to the LPGA.”

Brodsky says that she now golfs about two or three times per week. “I’m a dude in a chick’s body, so I run with it any chance I get,” she told GaloreMag. “Don’t get me on the pool or ping pong table – that’s where I dominate.”