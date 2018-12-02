Kelly Rowland Shares Pics From Sexy Topless Photoshoot

Kelly is back! After taking a five-year break from the music industry, Kelly Rowland has returned with a hot new track and fans can’t get enough. The new song is eponymously named “Kelly” and has been described as a club banger with trap influences and a bass-heavy beat.

Rowland released the track with a black and white topless photo as its accompanying cover art and has recently shared several outtakes from the sexy photoshoot. The former Destiny’s Child member took to her Instagram account and posted a collage of nine images on film, each featuring a different pose.

In one image, Rowland can be seen with her bare back turned to the camera while wrapping her arms around herself; in another image, she turns to face the camera with a giant smile on her face as she cups her breasts with her hands to keep them out of the shot.

According to a report from Hollywood Life, the singer felt “all sorts of fierce and all sorts of sexy” during the shoot.

“She had final say on all the pics that were released and she can’t wait to grow older and see these pictures because she feels all sorts of fierce and all sorts of sexy,” a source told HL. “She did it for herself and she did it for her fans but she also did it for her man. It is definitely a turn-on for him.”

The source also revealed the singer’s fitness secrets. “She focuses on meditation. She loves working out and likes doing yoga and loves pilates more than anything. She likes everything with her body to be tight and toned and having abs is wonderful. She loves to focus on her core,” they said.

Another source agreed, saying Rowland is a spiritual person who takes the time to focus on her mental and physical health. “Kelly knows she’s got an amazing figure and fully embraces her feminine side and being a woman. She has no problem showing it off,” the second source said.

This is the first time Rowland has released new music since her 2013 Talk a Good Game album, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. She has, however, been featured on a handful of collaborations during that time, including Busta Rhymes’s “Get It” along with Missy Elliott. She also reunited with former Destiny’s Child members Beyonce and Michelle Williams for a mini-set at Coachella.

The new release from Rowland is said to be a message of empowerment for the singer and a memo to those who may have doubted her over the years. She also used the track to address recent speculations about her skin color. Her upcoming album will be her most personal project.