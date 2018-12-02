Kareem Hunt Apologizes, Says He’s Embarrassed Over Hotel Assault In ESPN Exclusive

During an interview that marked the first time he has spoken out since TMZ released video footage of his assault on a woman at a Cleveland hotel earlier this year, Kareem Hunt apologized, conceded that he has no excuse for his actions he took on that February evening, and declared that he is prepared to face whatever consequences may come of them.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Hunt has already been slammed with a set of repercussions that may prove to have a lasting — if not permanent — impact on his future in professional sports. Within hours of the story breaking, Hunt was sent home and then let go by the Kansas City Chiefs. Their decision to part ways came shortly after the NFL placed the second-year running back stud on its commissioner’s exempt list. As a result of him having been added to the list, Hunt is forbidden from playing in any games or partaking in practice pending the outcome of the league’s investigation into the matter. Thus, any team looking to pick the 23-year-old Toledo alum up almost certainly won’t get to use him for the remainder of the season, and may even be forced to sit him into 2019.

The damning developments are unfortunate, seeing how Hunt had quickly become one of the game’s best backs. Per Pro Football Reference, the 1327 rushing yards that he amassed in his Pro-Bowl rookie season would top the league and lead to his being named PFWA Rookie of the Year. As is evident by the 824 yards that Hunt ran through the first 11 games this season, his step didn’t appear to be slowing one bit along his follow-up campaign.

According to ESPN‘s Lisa Salters, it was Hunt himself who reached out to request Sunday’s (December 2) sit-down. “Honestly I just want to let the world know how sorry I am for my actions. It’s been a tough time for me and I’m extremely embarrassed because of that video,” he’d open up the NFL Countdown feature by stating.

When asked if he cared to share his side of the events that unfolded inside of the Metropolitan at the 9 lobby ten months ago, all Hunt would say is that some words were exchanged that he took exception to, but that he ultimately doesn’t believe the details matter, considering he did indeed hit the woman in question and is taking full blame for everything that transpired on that date. Hunt was also up front with a claim of responsibility for misleading Chiefs executives when he was initially questioned about the incident.

“I’m asking for forgiveness. I definitely believe I deserve forgiveness. Everything is happening fast right now and I just want everybody to forgive me,” Hunt eventually wrapped his apology up by stating. “I know it’s going to be hard. I made a bad choice and I’m not going to let this bring me down.”