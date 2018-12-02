Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ Was Inspired By A ‘Pretty Rough Day In NYC’

Ariana Grande’s latest single, “Thank U, Next,” has taken the world by storm since its release earlier this month, breaking streaming records and topping charts across the globe. On Saturday, the pop singer finally took to social media to reveal what inspired her to write such a powerful break-up anthem, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Grande opened up about the track, which is about being grateful for exes despite the circumstances of the relationships, while chatting with fans on Twitter. One user asked who came up with the idea for the song, and Grande shared that it had been a group effort between the pop star and her best friends.

“Well…’twas a pretty rough day in NYC. my friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like… ‘this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon,” Grande wrote in response.

The 25-year-old singer had just broken off her months-long engagement with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson at the time. She was also coping with the sudden loss of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, who died of a drug overdose in early September.

we should give them behind the scenes part one to celebrate @alfredoflores ???? https://t.co/zAl5eG8LgJ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 2, 2018

Grande also explained the rings that she bought for herself and her friends, which fans noticed on Grande’s finger in an Instagram mirror selfie in November. Six of the singer’s friends have rings, as well as her mother and grandmother.

“Me, vic, courtney, alexa, tayla, njomza, kaydence (and my mom and nonna so technically nine but they got theirs after song was done),” Grande wrote when one user asked who owned the rings.

Grande released the single as a surprise just a few weeks later, on November 3, 2018. The song climbed rapidly to the No. 1 position on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart, where it has remained going into its fourth week in a row. “Thank U, Next” also made history on Spotify for gaining the most streams within a 24-hour-period. It is still the most streamed song on Spotify worldwide, according to Billboard.

The pop singer finally released the much-anticipated music video for “Thank U, Next” on Friday afternoon after weeks of teasing fans with behind-the-scenes images. Naturally, the song broke yet another record as the music video reached over 46 million views within 24 hours, surpassing BTS’ previous record of 45 million views on their “Idol” music video in August.

“p.s. we set a new @vevo record. that’s wild. i love u. thank u,” Grande tweeted when she heard the news.