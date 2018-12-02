Nick Akerman says that Robert Mueller is signaling that he's aiming for a huge target.

Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller is putting out signals that indicate that he is getting ready for his big move according to a top Watergate prosecutor. Reportedly anyone with experience in big mob and racketeering cases knows that signs when a big indictment is in the works.

The Hill is reporting that Mueller is telegraphing his next play by distributing lenient sentences to those who have the most information to give about a high-value target or targets. Nick Akerman, an assistant special Watergate prosecutor is giving his perspective on what Mueller’s patterns are telling those in the know.

“What it means is that Mueller is teeing up a major indictment against other individuals relating to the conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign.”

And Akerman thinks that it’s not just one “blockbuster” indictment coming down the pike perhaps this month, but several, indicating that more than one person could be heading to jail, including both the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr. and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

“As a prosecutor what you really want to do is … have your accomplice witness plea to something that is akin to what he is going to be testifying about against others. What Mueller was really doing here was setting up Cohen to be a witness in a trial of others in the US that were involved in the conspiracy with the Russian government.”

Devin Nunes protected Roger Stone and Donald Trump Jr. from Mueller probe: Democrats won’t https://t.co/LIDjkmDTMs — Salon (@Salon) December 1, 2018

Another major hint that the noose is tightening around the Trump family is the inclusion of Donald Trump’s name as “Individual #1 in a criminal filing, says the New Yorker. In thinking about where the investigation will go from here, Michael Cohen’s sentencing and the last few days have indicated a few things for certain, according to columnist John Cassidy.

“Mueller knows more than anybody else; he remains unlikely to bring criminal charges against Trump himself; the Republican leadership on Capitol Hill consists of invertebrates, and Trump is utterly shameless.”

Cassidy believes that the first Trump indictment will not be the president, but rather his oldest son, Donald Trump, Jr. After Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was ensnared on perjury charges, Mueller circled back with the information to put into question Trump Jr.’s claim that he knew “very little” about the Moscow deal.

“[Michael Cohen] briefed family members of Individual 1 [Trump Sr.] within the Company about the project. [Mueller’s investigation] obtained emails about the project from late 2015 and January 2016, according to people familiar with the matter, in which Mr. Cohen communicated with or copied Mr. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, both of whom were executives at Trump Organization.”

All of this information is making Trump’s past tweets, which are included as information on the record, sound questionable at best.

“I have nothing to do with Russia – no deals, no loans, nothing!”