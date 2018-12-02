Kardashians Attorney Fires Back At Blac Chyna’s Attorney Over Inaccurate Claims About ‘Court Victory’

A couple of days ago, Blac Chyna made headlines for her monumental win in court. For those who missed the latest ordeal surrounding Blac Chyna’s child support battle with Rob Kardashian, the court recently refused the Kardashians’s motion to have her lawsuit tossed out. According to Refinery 29, Blac Chyna filed a defamation of character lawsuit against the Kardashian family. As expected, the Kardashians quickly fired back in hopes of having the lawsuit axed, but now it has been confirmed that Blac Chyna will have the opportunity to see the Kardashians in court.

Following the court judgment, Blac Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom took to Twitter with a photo of her full statement about the judgment. “Today the court REJECTED the Kardashian family’s request to strike Chyna’s entire lawsuit. (Instead, the court struck only portions of six paragraphs out of a 317 paragraph complaint.)” The statement continued, “Most importantly, all of Chyna’s legal claims stay in. Chyna will, therefore, be permitted to have her day in court.”

Almost immediately after the reports surfaced, fans began applauding Blac Chyna for her victory but unfortunately, it was short-lived. According to Entertainment Tonight, the Kardashians’s attorney, Shawn Holley, blasted Lisa Bloom and accused her of only telling half of the truth. With all of the details considered, Holley also claims that it was actually the Kardashians who came out on top.

Great win in court today for our client @BLACCHYNA ! pic.twitter.com/OdydN1vkap — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) November 28, 2018

“The Bloom Firm’s tweet is not an accurate statement of what happened in court today. In fact, the Kardashians have successfully chipped away at Ms. White’s outlandish claims since her lawsuit was filed, culminating in today’s hearing — a hearing at which the Court invited counsel for the Kardashians to seek attorney fees against the Bloom Firm for their failure to support Ms. White’s spurious allegations with actual evidence.” Blac Chyna’s legal name is Angela Renee White, hence the references to “Ms. White.”

The latest news about Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian follows a string of reports about their highly publicized breakup and their battle over their daughter, Dream Kardashian. A couple of weeks ago, Rob Kardashian filed a motion to have his child support payments reduced.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star claimed he could no longer make the $20,000 monthly payments because his income had drastically decreased. In fact, Rob even went a step further, claiming his breakup with Blac Chyna contributed greatly to his inability to make money. The child support battle has been ongoing and based on the latest reports about the ruling in Blac Chyna’s defamation case, the two will likely be in and out of court for quite some time.